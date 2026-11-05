California troopers catch semi truck passing vehicles at nearly 100 MPH

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) called on drivers to obey posted speed limits after catching a truck driver exceeding the state’s commercial vehicle speed limit by 43 m.p.h.

In a November 4, 2026, statement, CHP said that a trooper on routine patrol in the Needles area initiated a traffic stop after observing a semi truck “exceeding the posted 55 m.p.h. speed limit.”

Police said that the truck driver “was traveling at 98 m.p.h. and was passing other vehicles in the area.”

CHP did not provide details on citations or charges issued but said on Wednesday that “the incident is currently under investigation.”

In the wake of the excessive speeding incident, troopers asked other drivers to obey posted speed limits in the name of safety.

“We encourage everyone to drive responsibly and adhere to posted speed limits. Reckless driving puts everyone on the road at risk, and we must work together to ensure our communities, and the motoring public, stay safe,” CHP said.

Under California Vehicle Code § 22406, the following vehicle types are restricted to 55 m.p.h. on every California highway, no matter the posted speed limit:

Motortrucks or truck tractors with 3 or more axles

Any motortruck or truck tractor drawing another vehicle

Passenger vehicles or buses towing anything

School buses with pupils, farm labor vehicles with passengers, explosives haulers, and trailer buses

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