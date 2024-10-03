Open in App
    Prosecutors to seek death penalty for man accused of killing cop with 18 wheeler

    By Ashley,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fhg00_0vt0rwpT00

    Utah County plans to seek the death penalty against a semi truck driver for the murder of a police officer earlier this year.

    Officials will seek the death penalty against Michael Aaron Jayne, 42, after he was charged with aggravated murder, according to documents filed by Utah County Attorney Jeffrey Gray on October 2.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JPAUY_0vt0rwpT00

    Jayne is accused of intentionally fatally striking Santaquin police Sgt. Bill Hooser with his semi truck.

    On May 5, 2024, Jayne was operating a semi truck northbound on I-15 when he was pulled over for a traffic stop in in Santaquin. During the traffic stop, a female passenger emerged from the cab and told police she was being held against her will.

    As Hooser and Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Dustin Griffiths prepared to arrest Jayne, he allegedly drove away from the traffic stop, then made a U-turn and drove towards the police officers and the female passenger, ultimately striking Hooser and pinning him against a police cruiser.

    Hooser died at the scene.

    Jayne fled the scene, stole another semi truck along with two Ford pickup trucks, and drove to Vernal. There, he led police on a high speed chase before he was brought to a stop by a police officer using a PIT maneuver. He was taken into police custody.

    Other charges Jayne faces include attempted murder targeting law enforcement, attempted murder, aggravated kidnapping, felony evading, three counts of vehicle theft, and aggravated burglary, KSL reports .

    The post Prosecutors to seek death penalty for man accused of killing cop with 18 wheeler appeared first on CDLLife .

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Jason Park
    1d ago
    you take a life you pay with the same.
    View all comments
