CDC updates COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for older adults

(NEXSTAR) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging certain people to get additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for stronger protection against the virus.

In its latest guidance , released Wednesday, the CDC recommends that adults aged 65 and older, as well as individuals with weakened immune systems, receive a second dose of the updated vaccine six months after their last shot. People who are immunocompromised may require even more doses, depending on their personal health and doctor’s advice.

CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen said the updated recommendation “allows people to make the best decisions possible to keep themselves and their loved ones safe from COVID-19.”

This update comes as health experts continue to monitor respiratory illnesses like COVID-19, the flu, and RSV. As of mid-October, the CDC said COVID-19 hospitalizations and emergency room visits were declining overall, and respiratory virus activity remained low nationally.

Although there is uncertainty about how much COVID-19 will spread during the colder months, the CDC is hopeful that hospitalizations and severe cases will remain similar to, or lower than, those in 2023. It believes vaccinations will play a key role in keeping numbers manageable.

The CDC also noted that getting the updated vaccine can help protect against newer variants and reduce the risk of Long COVID, which causes ongoing symptoms after the initial infection.

While the latest vaccines aren’t a perfect match for the newest variants, experts say they still provide strong protection. Dr. Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Health, previously explained that the 2024 vaccines are about 80% matched to current variants and should be much more effective than previous versions.

