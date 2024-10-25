Open in App
    CDC updates COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for older adults

    By Ashleigh Jackson,

    2 days ago

    (NEXSTAR) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging certain people to get additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for stronger protection against the virus.

    In its latest guidance , released Wednesday, the CDC recommends that adults aged 65 and older, as well as individuals with weakened immune systems, receive a second dose of the updated vaccine six months after their last shot. People who are immunocompromised may require even more doses, depending on their personal health and doctor’s advice.

    CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen said the updated recommendation “allows people to make the best decisions possible to keep themselves and their loved ones safe from COVID-19.”

    Is this year’s COVID booster a good match for new variants?

    This update comes as health experts continue to monitor respiratory illnesses like COVID-19, the flu, and RSV. As of mid-October, the CDC said COVID-19 hospitalizations and emergency room visits were declining overall, and respiratory virus activity remained low nationally.

    Although there is uncertainty about how much COVID-19 will spread during the colder months, the CDC is hopeful that hospitalizations and severe cases will remain similar to, or lower than, those in 2023. It believes vaccinations will play a key role in keeping numbers manageable.

    The CDC also noted that getting the updated vaccine can help protect against newer variants and reduce the risk of Long COVID, which causes ongoing symptoms after the initial infection.

    While the latest vaccines aren’t a perfect match for the newest variants, experts say they still provide strong protection. Dr. Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Health, previously explained that the 2024 vaccines are about 80% matched to current variants and should be much more effective than previous versions.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTTV CBS4Indy.

    Comments / 2

    Add a Comment
    Ellen Klage
    9h ago
    Who believes the CDC?
    hmmm
    19h ago
    I prefer natural immunity
    View all comments

