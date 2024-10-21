Open in App
    • CBS4 Indy

    Stretch of State Road 29 in Clinton County to temporarily close

    By Austin Hanson,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G3t6o_0wGCvDQT00

    CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A portion of State Road 29 in Clinton County will be temporarily closed starting on Oct. 28.

    According to a press release from the Indiana Department of Transportation, crews are going to shut down State Road 29 between State Roads 26 and 28 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily. While INDOT did not provide a specific timeline for the closure, officials reported that it will likely “last a few days.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WYbUV_0wGCvDQT00
    Diagram of the planned road closure courtesy of the Indiana Department of Transportation.

    The road will be closed to allow crews to replace pipes. INDOT indicated that it has already been working with local schools to ensure bus traffic can pass through the area during construction.

    The official detour around the construction will take drivers on U.S. Highway 421, State Road 28, State Road 75 and State Road 26.

    INDOT is encouraging drivers to utilize the official detour or seek other routes around the area during construction. Officials also urge motorists to use caution when driving in and around work zones.

