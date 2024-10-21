Gainbridge unveils new food ahead of exciting Pacers season

INDIANAPOLIS – We’re less than a week away from the Pacers home opener and the arena is debuting some new menu items just in time.



The pork chopp’d sandwich, the crispy crunchy fry dog and the double smash burger are just some of the brand-new food items people can expect inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse ahead of another busy season.



The exciting options have been tested throughout the pre-season games and Chef Chris Albano said they’ve all been a hit.



This year, the stadium will be focusing more on sustainability and speeding up transaction times so fans can quickly get back to their seats.

With it being a packed house for nearly all the Pacer and Fever games in 2024, concessions sales had a record year.



“Levy has been partnered with Gainbridge Fieldhouse for 25 years now, and by far, this has been the most successful year from a financial standpoint,” said Albano.

Along with food, fans are eager to get their hands on tickets.



“Definitely those playoff matchups that we had so those Bucks, Knicks, Celtics, those are all going to be really exciting games,” said Kyle Shank.



One die-hard Pacers fan typically watches anxiously from the couch, but can’t wait to see how things shake out from the stands.



“I feel like we’re going to be talked about a lot more, and the more support that you have, not only from your city, but from in general, nationally, I think it really makes a big difference,” said Elaine Anderson.



Gainbridge Fieldhouse is one of the busiest event venues in the state. The space is booked up over the next few months with not only basketball, but also concerts, comics and much more.

“I think this is a building where it’s not just a place where the Pacers and the Fever play,” said Overtime Host, Eddie White.

“It’s a place where I think all of Central Indiana can gather regardless of the activity, including great food.”

All the new food items will be available ahead of the first home game coming up on Oct. 27.

