Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS4 Indy

    1 displaced after electrical fire at Columbus apartment complex

    By Tyler Haughn,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3geYUv_0wGCls6M00

    COLUMBUS, Ind. — An electrical fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Columbus has left one person displaced Monday afternoon.

    Firefighters with the Columbus Fire Department were dispatched around 2:39 p.m. to the 4200 block of Sims Court, the address for Bloomfield Apartments, in response to reports of a possible structure fire.

    When they arrived on the scene, CFD said firefighters observed light smoke emanating from the exterior of the balcony from an apartment located on the third floor.

    Firefighters found no flames when they entered the building despite the presence of smoke inside the third-floor apartment, CFD said.

    Firefighters continued investigating, which led them to consider if a wall-mounted air conditioning unit was the source of the fire. They later found that smoke appeared to be emerging from a nearby electrical receptacle.

    After removing sections of the exterior wall panel, CFD said firefighters uncovered “heavy wood charring” and “burned electrical lines” within the wall.

    As part of their cleanup, firefighters proceeded to pick up scattered debris from the second-floor balcony and first-floor patio caused by the removal of the wall panel on the third floor.

    CFD said the tenant reported smelling smoke but did not see any flames indicating a fire was active. The tenant decided to contact 911 when they witnessed smoke entering the apartment from the balcony patio door.

    Damages are estimated to be worth less than $5,000.

    CFD confirmed the tenant would be temporarily displaced. No other injuries were reported. The exact cause of the electrical fire remains under investigation.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTTV CBS4Indy.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Popular Florida restaurant burns down on day it reopened after hurricane
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Indiana 3-year-old scratched by monkey inside Walmart
    CBS4 Indy3 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Apartment fire in Greenwood leaves 1 dead
    CBS4 Indy12 hours ago
    Indiana girl, 6, left behind during school trip to pumpkin patch - while classmates travel 26 miles back to class
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Mormon church now offering sleeveless garments for members in warmer climates
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Woman faces 8 counts of child neglect for kids ‘unrestrained’ in speeding vehicle
    CBS4 Indy20 hours ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    Indianapolis woman killed in Washington County crash
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Silver Alert canceled for missing Marion man
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Man’s death originally reported as bear attack was actually ‘vicious’ murder, Montana sheriff says
    CBS4 Indy3 days ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    CBS4 Indy3 days ago
    Delphi murders: Jurors watch video extracted from Libby German’s phone
    CBS4 Indy19 hours ago
    Will US convenience stores find the secret to selling better food?
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    1 person dead after crash with vehicle fire on northeast side
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Prosecutor Reveals Disturbing Details of How Delphi Murders Took Place as Suspect Stands Trial
    People4 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    National shortage forcing Indiana hospitals to conserve IV fluids
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    Firefighters in Hamilton County rescue cat stuck in tree
    CBS4 Indy17 hours ago
    How the 2025 Social Security COLA compares to recent years
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Delphi murders: Contentious cross examination of investigator marks Day 4 of testimony
    CBS4 Indy21 hours ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    CBS4 Indy19 hours ago
    7 dead after ‘structural failure’ caused ferry dock gangway collapse on Georgia’s Sapelo Island
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Cold front passes today; elevated fire danger
    CBS4 Indylast hour
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Stretch of State Road 29 in Clinton County to temporarily close
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    Delphi murders: Day 3 of testimony includes graphic crime scene photos
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy