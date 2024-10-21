Open in App
    Muncie man charged with rape, criminal confinement

    By Joe Schroeder,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NxxIK_0wFsQP6V00

    MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man faces several felony charges after being accused of raping another man who was staying at his apartment and physically not letting him leave.

    Timothy Shane Wilson, 45, was arrested on Friday by Muncie police after a local man reported being forcibly raped by someone named “Shane.” Wilson now faces charges of rape, sodomy, sexual battery and criminal confinement.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Awce7_0wFsQP6V00
    Timothy Wilson mugshot

    Officers were called around 5 p.m. Friday by a local man looking to report a rape from the night before. The victim said he had stayed over at an apartment owned by a named Shane and that Shane had sexually battered him throughout the night.

    Muncie officials reportedly knew that “Shane” was actually Timothy Wilson and that he lived at the Imperial Apartments. Wilson reportedly met the victim two weeks prior and had let the man stay at his apartment because it was cold outside.

    The victim told officers he was sitting in a chair inside Wilson’s apartment when Wilson forced his pants off of him and began doing sexual acts without his consent. The victim described Wilson raping, sodomizing and sexually assaulting him.

    Court documents state that during the alleged assault, Wilson did not allow the victim to leave his apartment. Once the assault was over, the victim said that Wilson allowed him to go to a gas station and get fountain drinks.

    Police then took the victim to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital to complete a sexual assault kit. DNA and search warrants were also filed against Wilson.

    Soon after, authorities went to the Imperial Apartments while looking for Wilson. He was reportedly found outside the building, handcuffed and taken to police headquarters for an interview.

    Court documents show that Wilson admitted that the victim had been staying at his apartment, but initially denied any sexual activity between them. After being pressed by police, Wilson reportedly admitted to having sex with the victim but claimed it was consensual.

    After collecting DNA evidence from Wilson, police placed him under arrest. He has since been booked into the Delaware County Jail on the following charges:

    • Rape (Sodomy) – Level 3 Felony
      • Two counts
    • Sexual Battery – Level 6 Felony
    • Criminal Confinement – Level 6 Felony

    Online court records show that Wilson has a long criminal history in Delaware County that includes charges for battery, domestic battery, invasion of privacy, resisting law enforcement, criminal confinement, disorderly conduct and more.

    Wilson was also arrested in 1998 and charged with child molestation in Delaware Circuit Court 2, with the alleged victim being under 12 years old. However, court records show that the charge was dismissed in 2006.

    Wilson has not yet been officially charged in this most recent case as the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office will make final charging decisions. An initial court hearing has yet to be scheduled in his case.

