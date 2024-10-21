Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS4 Indy

    ISP: Iowa abducted child found at Indianapolis gas station

    By David Gay,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mMzGE_0wFsNLUo00

    INDIANAPOLIS — An 11-year-old who was reported missing in Iowa was found early Monday morning in Indianapolis, according to the Indiana State Police.

    According to a news release, the Indiana State Police was contacted by a detective from the Iowa City Police Department in Iowa around 2 a.m. Monday. Officers with the department shared information with ISP about a reported child abduction that occurred on Sunday in Iowa City.

    The department said they believed a non-custodial parent of an 11-year-old was taking the child to the east coast and was “likely traveling through Indiana.”

    Delphi murders: Day 3 of testimony includes graphic crime scene photos

    The release said that at around 2:39 a.m. on Monday, a trooper located a 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix at a gas station on Lafayette Road near I-65. The 11-year-old was reportedly located inside the car with two adults.

    One of the adults – identified in the release as 36-year-old Ronique Pittman of Goldsboro, North Carolina – was taken into custody on an Iowa arrest warrant for child abduction by a non-custodial parent.

    The 11-year-old was turned over to the Department of Child Services “to arrange reunification with the custodial parent.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTTV CBS4Indy.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Texas man’s obituary goes viral: ‘He is God’s problem now’
    CBS4 Indy4 days ago
    Indiana 3-year-old scratched by monkey inside Walmart
    CBS4 Indy3 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Missing 11-year-old Iowa child found around 360 miles away at Indiana gas station: Police
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Mother changes baby shower plans to funeral after son is shot dead by co-worker outside Indiana manufacturing plant
    themirror.com4 days ago
    A woman vanished in 2019 after moving to Colorado for a ‘fresh start.’ Cops now say she was choked and dismembered by two suspects
    The Independent7 days ago
    Florida Man Joins Growing List of People Released from Prison by Trump Who Have Since Been Rearrested for New Crimes
    Latin Times7 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 hours ago
    Indiana girl, 6, left behind during school trip to pumpkin patch - while classmates travel 26 miles back to class
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Man’s death originally reported as bear attack was actually ‘vicious’ murder, Montana sheriff says
    CBS4 Indy3 days ago
    Mormon church now offering sleeveless garments for members in warmer climates
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Family celebrates one of the smallest babies ever coming home
    talker.news4 days ago
    Silver Alert issued for missing Otterbein man
    CBS4 Indy23 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 hours ago
    Delphi murders: Contentious cross examination of investigator marks Day 4 of testimony
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    Singer among victims in couple’s alleged Las Vegas theft spree during Super Bowl week
    CBS4 Indy3 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Evansville Police arrest two men accused of digging into grave
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    ‘Grandma, I’ll be okay’: Libby German’s grandmother recalls day girls disappeared on Delphi trail
    CBS4 Indy4 days ago
    Jury and families likely to get details on Delphi murder scene on Monday
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Goergia: Killer mom’s disturbing excuse after tossing 20-month-old son son’s body into dumpster
    breezyscroll.com3 days ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    CBS4 Indy3 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Delphi murders: Day 3 of testimony includes graphic crime scene photos
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    One dead, 10 injured after shooting at high school party on Fort Wayne’s northeast side
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy