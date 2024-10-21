ISP: Iowa abducted child found at Indianapolis gas station

INDIANAPOLIS — An 11-year-old who was reported missing in Iowa was found early Monday morning in Indianapolis, according to the Indiana State Police.

According to a news release, the Indiana State Police was contacted by a detective from the Iowa City Police Department in Iowa around 2 a.m. Monday. Officers with the department shared information with ISP about a reported child abduction that occurred on Sunday in Iowa City.

The department said they believed a non-custodial parent of an 11-year-old was taking the child to the east coast and was “likely traveling through Indiana.”

The release said that at around 2:39 a.m. on Monday, a trooper located a 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix at a gas station on Lafayette Road near I-65. The 11-year-old was reportedly located inside the car with two adults.

One of the adults – identified in the release as 36-year-old Ronique Pittman of Goldsboro, North Carolina – was taken into custody on an Iowa arrest warrant for child abduction by a non-custodial parent.

The 11-year-old was turned over to the Department of Child Services “to arrange reunification with the custodial parent.”

