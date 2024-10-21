Zionsville Town Council expected to discuss DORA measure

Update (9 a.m.)

The council voted 6-1 to approve the ordinance. During the meeting, the council discussed some changes to the DORA’s map, which will now be a part of the ordinance.

Original Story

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — The Zionsville Town Council is expected to discuss a measure during a Monday meeting on whether or not residents and visitors can carry a drink around certain parts of the town.

The council will meet at 7:30 a.m. on Monday. The agenda for Monday morning’s meeting includes the consideration of a revised ordinance that would create a designated outdoor refreshment area, or DORA, for portions of the city.

This comes after other towns and cities in Indiana recently launched their respective DORA initiatives, including Noblesville , Westfield , Carmel , Bargersville and Speedway . If implemented in Zionsville, it will allow people to carry open alcoholic beverages during specific times in certain areas.

The council last discussed this ordinance during a meeting on Oct. 7. Debate and questions surrounding the ordinance caused council members to table the ordinance to Monday’s meeting.

One specific business owner has been vocal regarding his views on the proposed ordinance. Marcus White, the owner of the Zionsville Public House, said during the Oct. 7 meeting that this ordinance is likely to increase insurance premiums for businesses located in the same zip code as the DORA, even if they are not in the DORA’s designated area.

“We’re the ones that bear the cost,” White said during the meeting. “We’re the ones that bear the management burden. We’re the ones that bear the majority of the liability. Those votes should count.

This story will be updated if there are any decisions made during Monday morning’s meeting.

