Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS4 Indy

    Zionsville Town Council expected to discuss DORA measure

    By David Gay,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32IJp0_0wFVBjKh00

    Update (9 a.m.)

    The council voted 6-1 to approve the ordinance. During the meeting, the council discussed some changes to the DORA’s map, which will now be a part of the ordinance.

    Original Story

    ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — The Zionsville Town Council is expected to discuss a measure during a Monday meeting on whether or not residents and visitors can carry a drink around certain parts of the town.

    The council will meet at 7:30 a.m. on Monday. The agenda for Monday morning’s meeting includes the consideration of a revised ordinance that would create a designated outdoor refreshment area, or DORA, for portions of the city.

    This comes after other towns and cities in Indiana recently launched their respective DORA initiatives, including Noblesville , Westfield , Carmel , Bargersville and Speedway . If implemented in Zionsville, it will allow people to carry open alcoholic beverages during specific times in certain areas.

    Greenwood FD: Gas line cut at Greenwood Park Mall

    The council last discussed this ordinance during a meeting on Oct. 7. Debate and questions surrounding the ordinance caused council members to table the ordinance to Monday’s meeting.

    One specific business owner has been vocal regarding his views on the proposed ordinance. Marcus White, the owner of the Zionsville Public House, said during the Oct. 7 meeting that this ordinance is likely to increase insurance premiums for businesses located in the same zip code as the DORA, even if they are not in the DORA’s designated area.

    “We’re the ones that bear the cost,” White said during the meeting. “We’re the ones that bear the management burden. We’re the ones that bear the majority of the liability. Those votes should count.

    This story will be updated if there are any decisions made during Monday morning’s meeting.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTTV CBS4Indy.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Carmel City Council approves $233 million 2025 budget
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    Mormon church now offering sleeveless garments for members in warmer climates
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    $110 million retail and housing development proposed in Whitestown
    CBS4 Indy10 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Kokomo to implement DORA ordinance starting Friday
    CBS4 Indy18 hours ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida16 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Advocates for homeless rail against Englewood City Council
    David Heitz21 hours ago
    Denver mayor won’t fund “safe parking” for people living in RVs
    David Heitz4 days ago
    Woman faces 8 counts of child neglect for kids ‘unrestrained’ in speeding vehicle
    CBS4 Indy18 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel17 hours ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    CBS4 Indy18 hours ago
    How the 2025 Social Security COLA compares to recent years
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    2 injured during shooting in Marion
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Indianapolis woman killed in Washington County crash
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Singer among victims in couple’s alleged Las Vegas theft spree during Super Bowl week
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Silver Alert issued for missing Otterbein man
    CBS4 Indy17 hours ago
    7 dead after ‘structural failure’ caused ferry dock gangway collapse on Georgia’s Sapelo Island
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz16 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Delphi murders: Day 3 of testimony includes graphic crime scene photos
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    Silver Alert canceled for missing Marion man
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    IMPD: 2 arrested after near north side carjacking
    CBS4 Indy20 hours ago
    Popular Florida restaurant burns down on day it reopened after hurricane
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Jury and families likely to get details on Delphi murder scene on Monday
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy