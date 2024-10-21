Open in App
    1 person dead after crash with vehicle fire on northeast side

    By Brandon Kennedy,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LepJd_0wFPOvmu00

    INDIANAPOLIS – One person is dead after a crash caused a vehicle fire on the northeast side Monday morning, according to officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

    Around 3 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a vehicle fire near the intersection of Binford Blvd. and Delmar Rd.

    Details are limited at this time. However, IMPD did confirm that the fire was caused by a crash. Officials also confirmed that at least one person died as a result of the crash.

    This is a developing story Fox59/CBS4 will provide updates when available.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTTV CBS4Indy.

