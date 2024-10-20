Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS4 Indy

    Disney icon to get her first-ever balloon in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

    By Matthew Euzarraga,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ovgkO_0wEkzqqe00

    NEW YORK ( WPIX ) – In a historic first, Disney’s Minnie Mouse is set to grace the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the department store announced on Thursday. The beloved character will be making her debut as a character balloon.

    “Fans of all ages will have the chance to welcome Minnie Mouse and her signature charm as she makes her debut in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” said Chrissy Anderson, Vice President, North America Brand Commercialization at Disney Consumer Products.

    Minnie has appeared in the parade many times before, including last year, when she rode aboard a Disney Cruise Line’s float.

    The world-famous parade will kick off on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, alongside Central Park, drawing in big crowds and a national television audience. The parade will conclude in front of Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street.

    Grandma who texted stranger for Thanksgiving announces breast cancer diagnosis

    This year’s parade will also feature brand-new balloons from Nickelodeon, including Dora the Explorer and Paw Patrol.

    For nearly 100 years, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has featured balloons, floats, clowns, and showstopping performances ushering in the holiday season by welcoming the biggest star of all: Santa Claus.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTTV CBS4Indy.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Mormon church now offering sleeveless garments for members in warmer climates
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    Man’s death originally reported as bear attack was actually ‘vicious’ murder, Montana sheriff says
    CBS4 Indy3 days ago
    City of Beech Grove passes $19 million budget
    CBS4 Indy18 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Popular Florida restaurant burns down on day it reopened after hurricane
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Will US convenience stores find the secret to selling better food?
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Woman faces 8 counts of child neglect for kids ‘unrestrained’ in speeding vehicle
    CBS4 Indy2 hours ago
    ISP: Lawrenceburg police officers involved in shooting at Hollywood Casino Hotel
    CBS4 Indy3 days ago
    Silver Alert canceled for missing Marion man
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    Delphi murders: Day 3 of testimony includes graphic crime scene photos
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago
    Stretch of State Road 29 in Clinton County to temporarily close
    CBS4 Indy22 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Indianapolis woman killed in Washington County crash
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigating threats made against WBHS staff, students
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Shooting on east side of Indianapolis leaves man dead
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Rock & Roll Hall of Fame turns up starpower to induct new members: Who made it in
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    2 people shown on camera leaving fatally shot teen at Las Vegas hospital
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Delphi murders: Defense seeks to prohibit testimony on audio from infamous ‘Bridge Guy’ video
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    Woman charged after fatal hit-and-run on west side of Indianapolis
    CBS4 Indy3 hours ago
    Hurricane Oscar forms in the Caribbean
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    City of Indianapolis installs Taylor Swift-themed street signs ahead ‘Eras Tour’ stop at Lucas Oil Stadium
    CBS4 Indy18 hours ago
    Joey Logano seizes fresh chance in NASCAR playoffs to take spot in championship finale
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    Haddonfield, Illinois: How ‘Halloween’s’ iconic small town of horror came to be
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Kokomo to implement DORA ordinance starting Friday
    CBS4 Indy2 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy