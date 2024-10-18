Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS4 Indy

    Indiana 3-year-old scratched by monkey inside Walmart

    By Joe Schroeder,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11arRR_0wCMEodf00

    BEDFORD, Ind. — A 3-year-old is recovering after being scratched this week by a monkey inside a central Indiana Walmart store.

    The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday afternoon inside the Walmart Supercenter at 3200 John A. Williams Blvd. in Bedford. Local police responded to the incident.

    Bedford Police Chief Terry Moore confirmed Friday that a 3-year-old was scratched by a 16-year-old Java Macaque monkey at Walmart. Chief Moore said that the parents of the child declined medical treatment at the scene.

    In an email to FOX59/CBS4 sent Thursday night, a woman identifying herself as the child’s mother said that the monkey’s owner showed paperwork for an “emotional support animal.” However, she said the paperwork was actually registered to a dog.

    The monkey was reportedly wearing a diaper and had a leash attached to its waist. A photo of the monkey, provided by an anonymous viewer, can be seen below:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jIjbR_0wCMEodf00
    Monkey seen in Bedford Walmart

    “A pet macaque that should’ve never been in the store.. scratched and hurt my baby for no reason and the animal wasn’t even seized,” the woman wrote. “We weren’t facing it, didn’t even know it was in the store.. had no snacks and in no way provoked it.”

    The woman said she is now hoping that Indiana lawmakers change the rules surrounding pet animals being allowed in public, saying she hopes wild animals are more regulated.

    It is unclear if a police report was filed. Bedford PD did not provide any further information.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTTV CBS4Indy.

    Comments / 100
    Add a Comment
    rundunnyrun
    13h ago
    ESA my ass. That isn’t a domestic animal, it’s a wild animal that’s been brought from its natural habitat into a home. It’s still hardwired like it would be in nature. They’re unpredictable, never should be allowed in Walmart.
    xy_ann_xy
    13h ago
    I’m shocked to see how many grown adults don’t know the difference between a esa and a service animal & their individual laws. Teens know them better than grown adults
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Texas man’s obituary goes viral: ‘He is God’s problem now’
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Mormon church now offering sleeveless garments for members in warmer climates
    CBS4 Indy5 hours ago
    Pizza Hut unveils new restaurant — but there’s a catch
    CBS4 Indy3 days ago
    9-week-pregnant mother of 2 died after her husband “applied pressure to her neck,” strangling the woman to death before calling 911, claiming he woke up to find her unresponsive
    Dayton Daily Mag5 days ago
    Police say shoplifters stole hundreds of dollars worth of baby monitors, diapers
    CBS4 Indy3 days ago
    Girl, 15, diagnosed with cancer after ‘constant itch’ mistaken for allergic reaction
    The Independent4 days ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy2 days ago
    People worried as they realize there's no social security checks in December
    Daily Mail2 days ago
    Indiana Fans Drank Memorial Stadium Dry During Blowout Win Over Nebraska
    BroBible1 day ago
    Menendez brothers’ uncle breaks with family to say he ‘firmly believes’ they should never be freed
    The Independent2 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite2 days ago
    11 in Amish family, including 1-year-old, hospitalized after eating ‘toxic mushrooms’
    CNN8 days ago
    Home Depot orders all employees, including executives, to perform 8-hour retail shifts
    midmichigannow.com3 days ago
    Clint Eastwood’s daughter arrested in Beverly Hills in domestic violence case
    CBS4 Indy4 days ago
    Trump says he ‘sleeps with’ and ‘kisses’ immigration chart that he flashed on TV moments before getting shot
    the-independent.com5 days ago
    Delphi Murders Trial: Legal analyst discusses opening statements, witness testimony
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Where is the ‘best restroom’ in the U.S.? In a Utah gas station
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    NOAA releases 2024-25 winter outlook, weak La Niña to return
    CBS4 Indy3 days ago
    A woman vanished in 2019 after moving to Colorado for a ‘fresh start.’ Cops now say she was choked and dismembered by two suspects
    The Independent4 days ago
    State, defense deliver opening statements in Delphi murders trial
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Heartbreaking moment 33-year-old mom of two dies days after reaching $1M fundraising goal for kids
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    Jelly Roll Went To Walmart To Buy His New Album, & The Employee That Helped Him Had No Idea Who He Was
    Whiskey Riff4 days ago
    Newlywed mother dies in husband’s arms after doctors dismiss her 'stomach aches'
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    North Carolina man shot, killed outside of his own wedding; family wants answers
    CBS4 Indy4 days ago
    Man’s death originally reported as bear attack was actually ‘vicious’ murder, Montana sheriff says
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    Indiana moves up in poll; QB Kurtis Rourke to miss time
    CBS4 Indy7 hours ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Kentucky Man Declared Dead Wakes Up on Operating Table as Hospital Prepares to Extract His Organs: 'Hey, I'm Still Here'
    Latin Times2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy