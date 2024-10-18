Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS4 Indy

    ‘Vegas-sized’ NASCAR weekend expected for South Point 400

    By Justin Walker,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sz9FO_0wBwCCNE00

    LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — NASCAR makes a pit stop in the entertainment capital of the world over the weekend for the Fall NASCAR Weekend , and in 2024, officials have promised the event is “Vegas-sized.”

    Chris Powell, the president and general manager of Las Vegas Motor Speedway, said the event featured great racing, which he said was the most important factor in the event. However, 2024’s edition is set to feature star power on and off the track.

    “[UNLV Football head coach] Barry Odom being able to take time out of his busy schedule to come out and serve as our grand marshal, it’s going to be a special day here for the South Point 400,” Powell said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15UTMS_0wBwCCNE00
    PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 09: U.S. Olympian Katie Grimes poses for a photo at the USA House at Paris 2024 on August 09, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC)

    Olympic silver medalist Katie Grimes is set to drive in the pace car for the event, and “God Bless The USA” singer Lee Greenwood will perform his patriotic anthem.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IeKIy_0wBwCCNE00
    BROOKLYN, MI – AUGUST 13: A member of the Leap Frogs, the U.S. Navy parachute demonstration team, delivers the American flag during the national anthem prior to the start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series – Pure Michigan 400 race on August 13, 2017 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

    Additionally, with Navy Week in Las Vegas taking place on Oct. 14 and running through Oct. 20, so an all-star performance by Navy Band Northwest, a jump by the “Leap Frogs,” the Navy’s elite parachute demonstration team, a national anthem performance by Musician 2nd Class Elizabeth Wetzel.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTTV CBS4Indy.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Texas man’s obituary goes viral: ‘He is God’s problem now’
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    NOAA releases 2024-25 winter outlook, weak La Niña to return
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Where is the ‘best restroom’ in the U.S.? In a Utah gas station
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    How to watch all the fall NASCAR weekend events from Las Vegas
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    CBS4 Indy16 hours ago
    Delphi Murders Trial: Legal analyst discusses opening statements, witness testimony
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    Indiana 3-year-old scratched by monkey inside Walmart
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago
    Domestic dispute leads to homicide outside Indy hotel; shooter released without arrest
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Hurricane Helene victims eligible for food assistance
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Police say shoplifters stole hundreds of dollars worth of baby monitors, diapers
    CBS4 Indy3 days ago
    IU Homecoming filled with extra energy as No. 16 Hoosiers face Nebraska
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    Indianapolis man charged after Cumberland fatal hit-and-run of 14-year-old
    CBS4 Indy3 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen10 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA25 minutes ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza27 days ago
    ISP trooper struck on I-465 on Indy’s south side
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    Police: 3 Indianapolis men arrested on drug charges after Greenfield traffic stop
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler arrested for DUI, gun charge
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Man’s death originally reported as bear attack was actually ‘vicious’ murder, Montana sheriff says
    CBS4 Indy21 hours ago
    No. 2 Oregon routs Purdue 35-0
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    Shooting on east side of Indianapolis leaves man dead
    CBS4 Indy14 hours ago
    IMPD finds 2 people with gunshot wounds in car in downtown Indianapolis
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    ‘Grandma, I’ll be okay’: Libby German’s grandmother recalls day girls disappeared on Delphi trail
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    Why are teens on TikTok trying to dress like the Menendez brothers?
    CBS4 Indy21 hours ago
    ISP: Lawrenceburg police officers involved in shooting at Hollywood Casino Hotel
    CBS4 Indy21 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy