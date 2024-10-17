Pizza Hut unveils new restaurant — but there’s a catch

WICHITA, Kan. ( KSNW ) — Pizza Hut’s unveiling a new restaurant — but there’s a catch: There is only one location and it will only be open for two days . Also, you can only get one size of pizza.

In honor of National Pizza Month, the chain is introducing the Personal Pan Pizza Hut. The restaurant will open in Queens, New York, at 50th Avenue and Center Boulevard.

The tiny restaurant will only serve Personal Pan Pizzas to one person at a time and by reservation only, although walkups can join a waitlist.

Those who can get a spot can choose from any available pizza toppings, including the newest additions to Pizza Hut’s menu: Pesto Swirl, Spicy Sauce, Chicken Sausage, Fresh Diced Garlic, and Caramelized Onion.

“Our Personal Pan Pizza is a fan favorite, and we are excited to introduce a new way to enjoy it to pizza enthusiasts,” says Melissa Friebe, Chief Marketing Officer of Pizza Hut, in a news release. “We’re not just serving pizza — we’re reimagining how our guests can experience the Personal Pan Pizza in an innovative, modern, and of course, personalized way.”

Friebe further described the restaurant as an “Instagram-worthy experience.”

The Personal Pan Pizza Hut will only be open on Oct. 22 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. EST and on Oct. 23 from noon to 7 p.m. EST. The reservation system will go online Thursday starting at noon EST.

You can reserve your spot by clicking h e re .

