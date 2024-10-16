Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS4 Indy

    Pacers Foundation to launch ‘State of Play’ program

    By David Gay,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vps4s_0w8ruG7z00

    INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday afternoon, officials with the Pacers Foundation, as well as local leaders and Pacers players and personalities will gather to launch the “State of Play” program at a near northeast side park.

    According to a news release from the foundation, “State of Play” is the foundation’s statewide basketball court revitalization program. It will tip-off at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the outdoor basketball court located at Frederick Douglass Park, located at 1616 E 25th St.

    I-65 closure near downtown Indianapolis to begin Tuesday evening

    Officials will officially launch the program at 3 p.m. and then a tip-off rally will be hosted until 5 p.m., featuring inflatables, face painting, balloon artists and more.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTTV CBS4Indy.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Pizza Hut unveils new restaurant — but there’s a catch
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    ISP: Juvenile injured during police chase in Henry County
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    NOAA releases 2024-25 winter outlook, weak La Niña to return
    CBS4 Indy21 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Sheppard, Freeman propel Pacers past Hornets in OT
    CBS4 Indy4 hours ago
    Indiana State Police cancels Silver Alert for missing 70-year-old
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Man who left dog tied to pole during Hurricane Milton faces felony charges: State Attorney
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Local partnership in Greenfield collecting supplies for Hurricane Helene relief
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    Family of hit-and-run victim pushing for change
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    California high school requiring students to scan QR codes to leave class
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    North Carolina man shot, killed outside of his own wedding; family wants answers
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Indianapolis man charged after Cumberland fatal hit-and-run of 14-year-old
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    SBA announces its out of money
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    Docs: Muncie woman trafficked drugs to an inmate by hiding Suboxone inside glasses
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    Indiana State Police: Pedestrian struck by semi on 465 on south side of Indianapolis
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    ‘Absolutely stunned’: Hidden tomb found beneath ‘Indiana Jones’ filming location
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Muncie woman hurls pressure washer at police chief after beating her father with cane: court docs
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    Possibly overdosing man drove on rims while fleeing from deputies, court docs reveal
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz21 hours ago
    Police say shoplifters stole hundreds of dollars worth of baby monitors, diapers
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Avon 7th grader killed in weekend crash
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    Pair crash van while fleeing from police after stealing allergy meds from CVS
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post29 days ago
    IMPD: At least 1 killed in crash on Indy’s near north side
    CBS4 Indy15 hours ago
    Domestic dispute leads to homicide outside Indy hotel; shooter released without arrest
    CBS4 Indy21 hours ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Clint Eastwood’s daughter arrested in Beverly Hills in domestic violence case
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy