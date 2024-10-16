Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS4 Indy

    2024 ACC Men’s & Women’s Basketball Preseason Polls

    By Jermaine Ferrell,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BksUu_0w8rL2t100

    CHARLOTTE, NC (WFXR) — The ACC women’s preseason poll shows the Notre Dame Fighting Irish was picked to win the league with N.C. state 2nd and Duke 3rd. The Virginia Cavaliers got selected 9th with the Virginia Tech Hokies coming in 12th. Virginia sophomore guard Kymora Johnson was named to the preseason first team squad.

    In the ACC men’s preseason poll, the Duke Blue Devils were picked to win the league.
    North Carolina was 2nd and Wake Forest was 3rd. The Virginia Cavaliers was selected 5th and the Virginia Tech Hokies got the 14th spot.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTTV CBS4Indy.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    SCgal91
    2h ago
    lol
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Indiana State Police cancels Silver Alert for missing 70-year-old
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Pacers fall to Memphis in third preseason game, 120-116
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Getting into the Halloween spirit: Caitlin Clark, Tyrese Haliburton skeletons appear in front of Zionsville home
    CBS4 Indy3 days ago
    Pizza Hut unveils new restaurant — but there’s a catch
    CBS4 Indy23 hours ago
    Gainbridge Fieldhouse fills with Pacers fans and Purdue fans during preseason matchup
    CBS4 Indy3 days ago
    Family of hit-and-run victim pushing for change
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    NOAA releases 2024-25 winter outlook, weak La Niña to return
    CBS4 Indy13 hours ago
    Docs: Muncie woman trafficked drugs to an inmate by hiding Suboxone inside glasses
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    Caught on camera: Man shot dead in car on Indy’s east side
    CBS4 Indy3 days ago
    Man who left dog tied to pole during Hurricane Milton faces felony charges: State Attorney
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    North Carolina man shot, killed outside of his own wedding; family wants answers
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    California high school requiring students to scan QR codes to leave class
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    Dollar General employee finds puppies dumped in trash amid cold Arkansas weather
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    ISP: Juvenile injured during police chase in Henry County
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Indianapolis man charged after Cumberland fatal hit-and-run of 14-year-old
    CBS4 Indy17 hours ago
    Possibly overdosing man drove on rims while fleeing from deputies, court docs reveal
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    Muncie woman hurls pressure washer at police chief after beating her father with cane: court docs
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    Delphi murders trial: Defense claims hair found with victim didn’t match Richard Allen
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Local partnership in Greenfield collecting supplies for Hurricane Helene relief
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    Massive meat recall includes hundreds of products sold at Walmart, Target, more
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    ‘Absolutely stunned’: Hidden tomb found beneath ‘Indiana Jones’ filming location
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    Fisher finds human bone in Wabash River, coroner says
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    Delphi murders: State wants to keep widely circulated composite sketches out of trial
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Clint Eastwood’s daughter arrested in Beverly Hills in domestic violence case
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    SBA announces its out of money
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    Report: Indiana loses out on $4 billion each year due to childcare issues
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    Intersection of U.S. Highway 136, State Road 267 closing in Brownsburg
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Police say shoplifters stole hundreds of dollars worth of baby monitors, diapers
    CBS4 Indy17 hours ago
    7-year-old crashes one school bus into another during apparent training in Missouri
    CBS4 Indy14 hours ago
    Avon 7th grader killed in weekend crash
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy