Man who left dog tied to pole during Hurricane Milton faces felony charges: State Attorney

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) – The owner of Trooper, the dog found tied to a pole shortly before Hurricane Milton made landfall, will be charged with aggravated animal cruelty charges, according to Florida’s state attorney.

While speaking at a news conference at the Falkenburg Road Jail Assembly Room, State Attorney Susan Lopez and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said crimes committed before and after Hurricane Milton will not be tolerated.

Giovanny Garcia will be charged with aggravated animal cruelty, which is a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison. According to the State Attorney’s Office, Garcia told police he abandoned his dog, “Jumbo,” while on his way to Georgia because he “couldn’t find anyone to pick the dog up.”

After arriving at an animal shelter to claim the dog, he said he would surrender ownership if it would be taken care of and loved, according to the affidavit.

The dog, affectionately renamed Trooper by the Leon County Humane Society, was found alongside Interstate 75, where last-minute evacuations continued ahead of Hurricane Milton last week. In a heartbreaking video shared by the Florida Highway Patrol, a trooper was seen approaching a scared Trooper, who was standing chest-deep in a puddle.

As the trooper neared the dog, it began to growl and bark.

“I don’t blame you,” the trooper says. “I don’t blame you. It’s OK, buddy, it’s OK.”

Last week, the Humane Society said Trooper was “stressed and still decompressing” and will likely not be completely comfortable for months . The organization said that while many have expressed interest in adopting Trooper, they won’t be taking any applications until the dog is rehabilitated.

“In Hillsborough County, we take animal cruelty very seriously,” Lopez said in a statement on Tuesday. “This defendant is charged with a felony and could face up to five years in prison for his actions. Quite frankly, I don’t think that is enough. Hopefully, lawmakers take a look at this case and discuss changing the law to allow for harsher penalties for people who abandon their animals during a state of emergency.”

Lopez also called on state lawmakers to make aggravated animal cruelty a crime that can have punishments enhanced during emergencies.

Michael Bartiromo and Addy Bink contributed to this report.

