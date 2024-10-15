Open in App
    Massive meat recall includes hundreds of products sold at Walmart, Target, more

    By Ashleigh Jackson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l8HBu_0w7KQ8Rm00

    (NEXSTAR) — Check your fridge and freezer: A massive meat recall linked to possible listeria contamination has impacted hundreds of ready-to-eat meals sold at major grocery store chains across the U.S., including Walmart, Trader Joe’s and Target.

    On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released an updated list of affected products, some featuring popular brand names like Dole, Taylor Farms, Great Value and Michelina’s.

    The recall, initiated by BrucePac, involves more than 9.9 million pounds of pre-cooked meat and poultry items that were produced from June 19, 2024, to October 8, 2024.

    Major home improvement retailer files for bankruptcy, announces sale plans

    The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service discovered the issue during routine testing, when Listeria monocytogenes was found in poultry samples. Subsequent testing traced the source of the bacteria back to BrucePac’s ready-to-eat chicken.

    The affected products were shipped to distributors across the country and later reached restaurants and other food service providers. They appeared in a variety of items, from frozen dinners to pre-made salads.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mBv99_0w7KQ8Rm00
    Photos provided by USDA

    Aside from Walmart, Trader Joe’s and Target, some other retailers affected by the recall include: 7-Eleven, Albertson’s, Aldi, Amazon Fresh, H-E-B, Kroger, Meijer, Publix, and Save Mart.

    Some of the recalled meals are featured in the table below. Click here see the full list.

    Product Name Lot Code or Establishment Number Best By Date
    Michelina’s Cheesy Chicken & Rice Bake J4239 8/26/2025
    El Monterey Signature Chicken Enchilada Meals 24267 9/23/2025
    Atkins Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo J4281 10/7/2025
    Taylor Farms Caesar Salad with Chicken 40280, 34733 10/6/24 or prior
    Boston Market Chicken, Broccoli & Cheese Casserole J4207 7/25/2025
    Great Value Southwestern Style Chicken & Pasta 24229 8/16/2025
    Trader Joe’s Green Goddess Salad with Blackened Chicken Thigh Meat 44818, 21794, 34013 10/6/2024 or prior
    7-Eleven Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad 44818, 21794, 34013 10/6/2024 or prior
    Good & Gather Chicken Ranch with Uncured Bacon Salad 21794, 34013, 34733 10/13/2024 or prior
    Source: USDA

    No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported in connection with the recall.

    However, the USDA warned about the risks of eating food contaminated with listeria bacteria. Infections can have serious or even fatal consequences for the most vulnerable groups, including seniors, pregnant people (and their newborns) and those with weakened immune systems.

    Those who are high-risk and experience flu-like symptoms within two months of eating contaminated food should seek medical attention and notify their healthcare provider.

    Anyone with with food safety questions can call the USDA’s Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov .

    WKBN’s Michael Reiner contributed to this report.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTTV CBS4Indy.

