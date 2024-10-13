Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • CBS4 Indy

    1 critically injured in shooting on Indy’s near east side

    By Justin Powell,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24aOy8_0w56ubRz00

    INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a person was critically injured in a shooting Sunday morning on Indy’s near east side.

    According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after 5 a.m., officers were called to the 500 block of North Dearborn Street on the report of a person shot.

    When officers arrived, they located a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The person was listed in critical condition, according to police.

    No additional information was provided.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475, or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

    This is a developing story. It will be updated when new information has been made available.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTTV CBS4Indy.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Country singer pauses concert as wife gives birth on tour bus
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    Texas middle school cheerleaders suffer first and second degree burns after ‘punishment’ from coach
    CBS4 Indy3 days ago
    Utah mother raising money for her own funeral dies
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    1 critical, at least 2 others injured in hit-and-run crash in downtown Indianapolis
    CBS4 Indy3 days ago
    Man shot and killed on Indy’s east side
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    Indiana State Police issue Silver Alert for missing 70-year-old
    CBS4 Indy2 hours ago
    14 jurors seated so far in Delphi murders trial
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    1 dead, 2 others injured during shooting at southern Indiana harvest festival
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Daylight saving time ends soon: What if we didn’t ‘fall back’ this year?
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    ISP: Juvenile injured during police chase in Henry County
    CBS4 Indy6 hours ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    2 hospitalized after crash on 465 on Indy’s south side
    CBS4 Indy2 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Bath & Body Works apologizes for candle designed with what looked like KKK hoods
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Star Sherman Hemsley: 12 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    'Some People Never Learn': Polk County Man Out on Bond Caught Again for Same Crime
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Jury selection in Delphi trial to begin Monday morning
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    List: Here are the nearly 500 Big Lots stores that have or will be closed this year
    CBS4 Indy1 day ago
    Manatees Left Stranded by Hurricane Helene
    Uncovering Florida13 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Couple Found Dead in Manassas Basement During Welfare Check
    The Inside Scoop - PWC1 day ago
    Massive meat recall includes hundreds of products sold at Walmart, Target, more
    CBS4 Indy16 hours ago
    Doritos to open its first-ever restaurant
    CBS4 Indy3 days ago
    Pair crash van while fleeing from police after stealing allergy meds from CVS
    CBS4 Indy7 hours ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Delphi murders: State wants to keep widely circulated composite sketches out of trial
    CBS4 Indy11 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy