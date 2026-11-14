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Days after Georgia Tech coach Brent Key fired multiple assistant coaches amid a tumultuous season for the Yellow Jackets, his team took out its frustration on Clemson during Saturday's 20-6 road victory.

Georgia Tech (3-7, 2-5 ACC) snapped a four-game losing skid with a largely interim staff and handed Dabo Swinney one of his worst career losses after holding the Tigers to 228 total yards.

For Swinney, any shot at staying within arm's reach of the ACC Championship picture was nullified following a setback against one of the league's worst teams. Starting quarterback Tait Reynolds left early with a leg injury before Christopher Vizzina -- who went to the hospital after the game with an injury of his own -- struggled in relief, finishing 12-of-27 for 133 yards and an interception.

"It's difficult, but ain't nobody coming to save us, nobody cares, we've got to find a way to get it done," Swinney said.

Clemson is now 2-9 over its last 11 home games against Power Four competition, this coming at a program that won a school-record 40 consecutive games in Death Valley from Nov. 12, 2016 through Nov. 26, 2022.

"It's frustrating; we've not played well (at home) coming off two really good wins," Swinney said. "Really expected us to play great today. Great week of practice, but again, it didn't go our way. It's frustrating, but we don't make any excuses. We're not blaming it on injuries. We didn't get it done. It's my job."

Georgia Tech rushed for 269 yards as a team with two touchdowns.

"When you can't stop the run, you don't deserve to win," Swinney said. "But you got to score enough points. We're not doing enough on offense. You don't win the line of scrimmage, you don't deserve to win; they did, give them credit."

This was Clemson's first loss to a team with a losing record at kickoff since 2010, snapping a 38-game win streak. The Tigers (6-4, 4-3) have scored just five touchdowns in four home games this season against Power Four opponents, three of those coming in the second half of a 28-20 win over North Carolina in Week 3.

Clemson's offseason hire of Chad Morris as its offensive coordinator has been a disaster, with Week 11's result being another negative mark during a forgettable campaign. The Tigers entered Saturday's matchup ranked last in the ACC in total offense, last in explosive plays and 14th in scoring offense, much of that falling on a wretched passing attack.

Four touchdown passes through 10 games this season is tied with Army for 137th overall in the FBS, three fewer than the next closer Power Four team (Michigan). Half of that total came in last week's win at Florida State, where it looked as if the Tigers might've turned the corner -- finally -- on offense.

However, this effort was more of the same we've seen all season at Clemson -- struggles on third down and no rhythm to speak of throughout, leading the home faithful to head for the exit in the second half.

"I said it during the week, this has been one of the premier programs in the league and the country for the last 12, 13 or 14 years now," Key said. "And to finally look up and see the stadium emptying out (in the fourth quarter), that was good to see."

'Consistency beats intensity'

Earlier this season, Swinney harped on the Tigers reaching bowl eligibility -- a far cry from where this program was at its height under the two-time national champion. Before the Tigers' victory at Florida State, Swinney noted that reaching six victories should be applauded, as it's an achievement only three other programs (Georgia, Oklahoma, and Ohio State) have achieved consecutively since 1999.

"Consistency beats intensity … I think consistency is a very underrated thing," Swinney said. "It's something I talk about with my team all the time. You can take 10,000 gallons of water and dump it on a rock, and it's just a big ol' splash. But if you let it just drip every day, it will wear a hole in that long. So having consistency in your program, in everything that you do, creates longevity."

No one's listening to Swinney's cries this fall, not after his 250th game at the program ended with his 11th loss in his last 24 outings.

"Nobody sets out to have six wins, and you say that's a pretty low bar. And it is, in totality," Swinney said earlier this month. "But you talk about consistency? If we could get a sixth win, that would be 27 years in a row for Clemson."

Swinney's sizable buyout

Swinney's 7-6 finish in 2025 was his worst since 2010 (his second year at the helm), prompting questions about his future with the Tigers entering this season. After the season-opening blowout loss at LSU, buyout numbers first surfaced -- $57 million if fired this season.

His remaining total compensation starting in 2027 is $60 million, but the Tigers would get a slight $3 million discount if the university parts ways with him this fall due to a buyout clause featuring a descending flat rate. Unlike most coaching contracts, however, Swinney's deal does not include a mitigation clause, which means that if he takes another job, Clemson would not see its portion of the buyout reduced.

Swinney joked last November with Clemson's athletic director in the room that he "may get fired" following a home loss to Duke. Far removed from nine conference titles and his two national championship rings during the four-team playoff era, Swinney's failure to adjust to college football's new norms in the transfer portal and NIL eras continues to show up on game days.

"We obviously let all the fans down today, and it breaks my heart that they have to go through that," Clemson linebacker Sammy Brown said after Saturday's loss. "We pride ourself on winning at home. It upsets me and really angers me that we lost today, but like I said, we've got three more games left. We've got two more regular season and whatever happens in the postseason."

Swinney said that senior quarterback Trent Pearman and freshman Brock Bradley will get most of the practice reps heading into next Friday night's game at Duke.