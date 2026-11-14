Ron Chenoy

Quarterbacks are the story pretty much every week in the NFL, but Week 10 has several fascinating storylines developing under center. For instance, three are set to make their first career starts on Sunday in rookies Fernando Mendoza and Carson Beck along with second-year quarterback Kyle McCord. On top of that, Kirk Cousins is set to start in his return to Minnesota after being acquired at the trade deadline, as will Jacoby Brissett, who the Ravens dealt for to help cushion the blow of losing Lamar Jackson.

As you can see by simply looking at this shakeup at quarterback, the aftermath of the trade deadline is going to have ripple effects that spread through the entire league. Naturally, that adds another element for bettors to consider as they put together their picks for Week 10. To help sort through the madness of the last week, we've put together some last-minute best bets for the slate along with picks for every other game on the docket.

Note: Chicago, Denver, Philadelphia, and Tampa Bay are on the bye in Week 10.

All lines via DraftKings; All times ET

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. (NBC, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

There's arguably no offense hotter right now than the Bengals. Over their four-game winning streak, they've averaged over 35 points per game, and Joe Burrow has been playing at an MVP level. The Cincinnati QB has 18 total touchdowns over this stretch and a 132.0 passer rating. Simply put, they've been a bulldozer. However, I do think it's worth pointing out who they've played over the course of the winning streak: at Dolphins, at Ravens (no Lamar Jackson), vs. Titans and vs. Falcons. Not exactly a murderer's row.

Pittsburgh, who beat these Bengals back in Week 3, should provide much more resistance than what they've faced recently. The Steelers defense is tied for the fifth-lowest yards-per-play average (5.0), tied for the fourth-lowest points-per-game allowed (18.0), and tied for the eighth-lowest passer rating allowed (83.3). Meanwhile, Cincinnati's defense is tied for the most yards per rush attempt allowed so far this season (5.0), which sets up Jaylen Warren to continue his ascent as one of the true breakout players of the season.

On top of this being a potential mismatch for the Bengals going up against this stout Steelers team, their scheduling surrounding this game does them no favors either. While they'll be at home in Week 10, Cincinnati is coming off an international game in Madrid last week. As for the Steelers, they're fresh off their bye week, creating a sizable rest discrepancy. All of this is a recipe for an upset.

Projected score: Steelers 27, Bengals 24

The pick: Steelers +3.5

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

Sunday, 1 p.m. (Fox, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

While their 3-5 records don't exactly scream playoff contenders, first place in the NFC South is on the line in this game. Bryce Young doesn't have the best history going up against the Saints, as the Panthers quarterback is just 1-5 against his division foe in his career. That said, I think there's a window here for him to get a rare victory against New Orleans on Sunday.

While his numbers have come down since his stellar start to begin the season, Young started to look more like himself in the loss to Denver, completing 71.7% of his passes to go along with three touchdowns. The Saints secondary is allowing 7.3 yards per attempt so far this season, which is tied for the fifth-highest in the league. Their 99.5 passer rating allowed is also the seventh-highest in the NFL. This isn't as daunting a matchup for Young, who had to face Tampa Bay, Green Bay, and Denver over Carolina's recent three-game losing streak. I like him to rebound here.

Meanwhile, New Orleans is 1-4 straight-up and 0-5 ATS at home this season, so the Superdome hasn't been too friendly thus far.

Projected score: Panthers 24, Saints 21

The pick: Panthers +2.5

Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS, Stream on Paramount+)

Similar to what we discussed with Cincinnati, the Falcons do have to play immediately the following week after an international game in Madrid last Sunday. That may only put them further behind the eight ball against a Chiefs team that cruised to a 35-12 win over the Jets last week. Patrick Mahomes did give us all a scare in the midst of that game after injuring his elbow, but it's not serious enough to keep him out of this matchup.

Mahomes has thrown five touchdowns and no interceptions over his past two games, but his lack of a downfield threat has been noticeable. He's averaging an NFL-low 5.6 air yards per attempt this season as the Chiefs have really looked for pass catches to put up yards after the catch. Well, they just acquired some help in that regard in Josh Downs, whom they brought in before the deadline in a trade with the Colts. The wideout has a knack for creating separation and now has a capable quarterback to deliver the football to him, so Kansas City could see quick dividends from this addition. That's especially true against a Falcons secondary that was just lit up by the Bengals last week and just traded away star safety Jessie Bates III to the Jaguars.

Atlanta is also 0-4 straight-up and ATS in its last four games against the AFC.

Projected score: Chiefs 26, Falcons 20

The pick: Chiefs -3

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans

Sunday, 1 p.m. (Fox, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

While they won't play this weekend, Jacksonville went all-in at the deadline, making trades to acquire Jessie Bates III, Jordan Davis and Davon Godchaux to bolster its defense for a potential Super Bowl run. On the flip side, Tennessee traded away pieces, including standout safety Amani Hooker and, going back a couple of weeks, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. That's a lot of talent being drained from the defense, which doesn't bode well against Trevor Lawrence, who is making a sneaky MVP push. Entering Week 10, his 111.7 passer rating ranks second among quarterbacks who have started at least eight games, only looking up to Burrow.

As this double-digit spread suggests, this is a David vs. Goliath matchup, and it's hard to imagine the underdog keeping this thing close. Even before making these trades, Jacksonville's defense was allowing 15.1 points per game (second-best in the NFL) and has also allowed 20 or fewer points in six straight road games. Tony Pollard, who remained with the team through the deadline, has been a bright spot in Tennessee's offense in recent weeks, but could be negated here. The Jaguars are allowing 3.7 yards per carry this season, along with an average of 89.3 rushing yards allowed per game that ranks fifth-lowest in the NFL.

A blowout is brewing in this matchup in favor of Jacksonville, who is 13-3 ATS over its last 16 games with a +16.3 points per game differential.

Projected score: Jaguars 34, Titans 16

The pick: Jaguars -10.5

Seattle Seahawks at Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. (CBS, Stream on Paramount+)

Welcome to the NFL, Fernando Mendoza. The No. 1 overall pick at the 2026 NFL Draft is set to make his first career start in the aftermath of the Raiders trading Kirk Cousins, who started the first nine games of the year, to Minnesota before the deadline. This will be a baptism by fire for the Indiana product as he'll face off against a Seattle defense that is among the very best in the NFL. The Seahawks are allowing a league-low 244.2 total yards per game entering Week 10, along with an average of 18.0 points per game allowed that is tied for fourth-fewest. That just feels like too tall a mountain to climb for Mendoza right out of the gate.

Meanwhile, the Raiders defense won't do their young quarterback any favors. They're currently on a six-game streak of allowing 30-plus points, which is tied for the longest streak within a season all-time. So, even with Sam Darnold (quad) sidelined and backup Drew Lock set to play through an oblique injury, the Seattle offense should find plenty of scoring opportunities. This could be a breakout game for Zach Charbonnet after leading the team with 16 carries last week for 77 yards, as the Raiders are allowing an NFL-high 5.0 yards per carry.

Given that Mendoza is getting the start, it's also worth pointing out that No. 1 overall quarterbacks are 1-15-1 straight up and 3-14 ATS in their first career starts since 2003.

Projected score: Seahawks 30, Raiders 20

The pick: Seahawks -6.5

Rest of the bunch

Patriots at Lions (in Munich)

Projected score: Lions 30, Patriots 20

The pick: Lions -2.5

Bills at Jets

Projected score: Bills 33, Jets 21

The pick: Bills -8.5

Texans at Browns

Projected score: Texans 23, Browns 20

The pick: Browns +4.5

Dolphins at Colts

Projected score: Colts 27, Dolphins 17

The pick: Colts -3.5

Vikings at Packers

Projected score: Vikings 24, Packers 23

The pick: Vikings +2.5

Rams at Cardinals

Projected score: Rams 27, Cardinals 17

The pick: Rams -9.5

49ers at Cowboys

Projected score: 49ers 33, Cowboys 24

The pick: 49ers -4.5

Chargers at Ravens (Monday)

Projected score: Ravens 24, Chargers 17

The pick: Ravens -4.5