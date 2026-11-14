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The NFL won't be the only show in town on Sunday afternoon. Thanks to a nationwide ground stoppage issued by the FAA on Friday afternoon, the SEC matchup between No. 19 Ole Miss and Oklahoma has been moved to Sunday.

When the stoppage was announced, the Rebels hadn't taken off for Norman, and they began evaluating other options for their game against the Sooners. Busing wasn't exactly an option for Ole Miss since it takes roughly eight hours to get from Oxford to Norman, and the originally scheduled kickoff time was at 3:15 p.m. CT.

By the time the FAA lifted the stoppage late Friday night, Ole Miss didn't want to travel that late and play the following afternoon. As a result, the SEC stepped in and rescheduled the game for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The decision didn't go over well with Oklahoma, and athletic director Roger Denny released a statement voicing his displeasure.

"Put simply, this decision isn't fair to our athletes, our institution or to Sooner Nation," Denny said in a statement released early Saturday. "But we've been given no other choice. We are obligated to play the game when directed, but we remain steadfast in our belief that the wrong outcome was reached this evening."

In spite of the Sooners' objections, the game will be played on Sunday, right as the NFL is kicking off its afternoon slate, and it will be a big one for Ole Miss. If the Rebels want any chance of sneaking into the College Football Playoff as a three-loss team, they have to run the table, which means overcoming travel difficulty and a beat-up running back room to beat Oklahoma.

Here is everything you need to know how to watch Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma amidst a sea of NFL action on Sunday.

Where to watch No. 19 Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma

Date: Sunday, Nov. 15 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma

TV: SEC Network | Stream:Fubo (try for free)