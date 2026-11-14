Week 10 NFL odds, picks, predictions: Computer model backs Bills and Texans

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Divisional contests often result in slim NFL spreads, and that's the case when looking at the Week 10 NFL schedule. Half of the 14 games are divisional battles such as Packers vs. Vikings (+3) as Kirk Cousins is expected to start after being traded back to Minnesota this week, Panthers vs. Saints (-2.5) and Steelers vs. Bengals (-3.5). Elsewhere, Munich, Germany will host Patriots vs. Lions (-2.5), which is the last overseas game this season, while Las Vegas will host Raiders vs. Seahawks. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The latest Week 10 NFL odds have Seattle as 6.5-point road favorites as it plays its first ever regular season game in Sin City. That line has moved 3 points as Fernando Mendoza is set to make his starting debut following the Cousins trade. The highest over/under of the week, and the entire season thus far is the 55.5 currently on the board for Cowboys vs. 49ers. All of the updated Week 10 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and NFL predictions you need to make the best Week 10 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on a 62-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 10 NFL odds and NFL betting lines and locked in betting picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick.

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Top Week 10 NFL predictions

We can tell you one of the model's strongest Week 10 NFL picks for the best betting apps is that the Bills (-7.5, 50.5) cover at the Jets well over 50% of the time. Buffalo's had a 100% cover rate over its last five meetings with New York, also outright winning all five and doing so with a 20.4-point average margin. The Bills are coming off a Monday game, but the Jets have historically not benefitted from having a rest edge as they are 3-7-1 ATS since 2023 with a rest advantage. That's the third-worst NFL record over that span as the Bills -- who added the NFL's interceptions leader in Amani Hooker via trade -- are forecasted to win by double digits, with the Over hitting in 59% of simulations. See which other teams to pick here.

Another one of its Week 10 NFL predictions: the Texans (-4.5, 40.5) cover at the Browns at 1 p.m. ET. Houston's covered in three straight away from home and is finally looking like the Super Bowl contender many expected it to be. In Week 9, the Texans became the first team in 47 years to record 5 passing touchdowns and 8 defensive sacks in a single game. As for Cleveland, Deshaun Watson will return under center but his play his fallen off after a surprising start. The Browns have averaged just 14.5 points over his last four starts, despite those opponents have a combined 13-21 record. Watson's projected to have fewer yards and touchdowns but more turnovers than C.J. Stroud as Houston is forecasted to cover in well over 50% of sims. See which other teams to pick here.

How to make Week 10 NFL picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 10 NFL schedule and just revealed four teams that cover in 65% of simulations or more, potentially giving you a huge payday. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what Week 10 NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which four picks should you lock in now? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned more than $5,000, and find out.

Week 10 NFL betting odds, lines, spreads, scores

Get Week 10 NFL picks at SportsLine