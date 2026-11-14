NFL picks against the spread, Week 10 2026: Expert ATS picks, predictions, best bets, player props for Nov. 15

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The Sunday Week 10 NFL slate kicks off today, meaning we are officially past the halfway point of the 2026 NFL season. There have been plenty of surprises to this point, and there will be more to come and the Sunday Week 10 NFL schedule provides more opportunities for that. The Sunday Week 10 NFL slate includes matchups such as Vikings vs. Packers, Bills vs. Jets and 49ers vs. Cowboys, leading into primetime action of Steelers vs. Bengals on Sunday Night Football and Chargers vs. Ravens on Monday Night Football for Week 10 NFL bets. The SportsLine team of experts has plenty of game film, data and advanced statistics to pull from when making weekly NFL bets. Bet on NFL Week 10 with the newest DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets with a $5+ bet, plus three free months of NBA League Pass:

Whether you are looking for NFL betting advice for the nationally broadcast games, or seeking under-the-radar value from games such as Texans vs. Browns, Jaguars vs. Texans or Seahawks vs. Raiders in Fernando Mendoza's debut as an NFL starter, you can find online sports betting picks here from SportsLine's top experts as opportunities to capitalize on the latest sportsbook promos from the best online sports betting apps on Sunday. Bet with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Week 10 NFL picks, predictions

Sunday, Nov. 15

Patriots vs. Lions, 9:30 a.m. ET from Munich, Germany

The pick: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions, Over 77.5 total receiving yards

"This is a great spot to back Amon-Ra St. Brown against a New England pass defense that has really struggled against opposing slot WRs," Alex Selesnick, AKA PropStarz, said. "St. Brown is the league's best slot WR, and he is likely to see a lot of Patriots nickel corner Marcus Jones, who has not played well this season. New England ranks 26th in EPA allowed per dropback, and Christian Gonzalez does not typically travel to the slot. Look for St. Brown to continue to operate as Jared Goff's primary target in a game that could be a shootout." Bet the NFL with the FanDuel promo code and get $200 in bonus bets:

Chiefs vs. Falcons, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Chiefs (-3)

"KC's defense has held four of its seven opponents to 12 points or less, and the Michael Penix-led Falcons have managed 17 total points the last two weeks." Adam Thompson said. "The Atlanta defense has been just as ineffective during this 1-4 stretch, giving up at least 30 points three times. The Chiefs can run to set up Patrick Mahomes and the pass, while the quest to moving the ball is less clear for Atlanta. KC ranks No. 2 in yards allowed per rush on the road." Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonuses as five days of $50 bet resets here:

Texans vs. Browns, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Tank Dell, Texans, Over 30.5 receiving yards

"Tank Dell saw his route share skyrocket to 55% after the bye, as he put up 105 receiving yards on four catches (nine targets)," Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "Seemingly surpassing Marvin Harrison Jr. and Kayshon Boutte on the depth chart, I'm going to buy into his growing role in what should be a plus spot for the receiver. The Browns run the most man-heavy coverage scheme in the NFL, and C.J. Stroud historically peppers his wide receivers with targets against man. Dell has only run four routes against man coverage this season, but has traditionally flourished against the coverage (2.39 and 2.93 yards per route run in his two healthy seasons)." Use the DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet, plus three free months of NBA League Pass right here:

Vikings vs. Packers, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Aaron Jones, Vikings, Under 8.5 total carries

"Jones had 12 carries for 40 yards in the first meeting against the Packers, sharing time evenly with Jordan Mason, who fractured a thumb in the game," R.J. White said. "Since Mason's return from IR, Jones has played less than 40% of the offensive snaps in all three games, carrying the ball eight times in Mason's first game back and then five times in each of the last two weeks. I don't expect the Vikings to rely on the run more now that they've traded for a legitimate QB in Kirk Cousins, and if they do, it's likely to be Mason soaking up the carries." Bet on the NFL with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Dolphins vs. Colts, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Jonathan Taylor, Colts, Over 14.5 total carries

"The sequence of events this season to have Taylor lined at less than 70 rushing yards against the team projected to be the worst in the league this year has been astounding," R.J. White said. "After staying in Indianapolis at the deadline, Taylor should be used heavily in a spot where the Colts are rare favorites up against the Dolphins and a QB making his first start. He hit 15 carries in each of his first seven starts even as things went south for the Colts, but his playing time dropped from 85% or higher in the first three games to the 70s in the next three and the 60s in the last three. That trend should reverse here in a positive game script." Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 and get up to $250 in bonuses as five days of $50 bet resets here:

Panthers vs. Saints, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Chuba Hubbard, Panthers, Over 75.5 total rushing yards

"Chuba Hubbard has had an excellent season for the Panthers and has been one of the best RBs in the league," Alex Selesnick, AKA PropStarz said. "He gets a great matchup against a Saints run defense that ranks 29th in EPA allowed per rush. Carolina's passing offense is cratering, and I expect them to lean heavily on Hubbard here." Use the DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet, plus three free months of NBA League Pass right here:

Bills vs. Jets, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Breece Hall, Jets, Over 2.5 total receptions

"Breece Hall made his return last week, and the Jets kept him on a pitch count, but made sure to make his snaps count," Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "While he only ran eight routes, he was targeted four times, including three designed screen passes. Braelon Allen did see more pass-game work, but the fact of the matter is, Aaron Glenn continues to declare Hall the starter, and Hall is the better receiving back. Both facts lead me to believe that Hall's pass game work should trend upward this week, in a game where the Jets will likely be playing from behind. The Bills also are allowing the most targets and second-most receptions per game to running backs." Sign up at Hard Rock Bet and get $500 in bonus bets:

Jaguars vs. Titans, 1 p.m. ET

The pick: Jaguars (-10.5)

"Jacksonville is in it to win it. The Super Bowl, that is," Mike Tierney said. "The Jaguars keep adding reinforcements even when they don't seem needed. The defense, which allows the second fewest points per game in the league, acquired three players Monday — notably DT Jordan Davis from Philly. The offense seems set, given its No. 4 ranking in average points scored. Assign big spreads to Jags games, and this team will yawn. Four of six wins have occurred by 24, 29, 35 and 23 points. This double-digit line should be no deterrent." Bet the NFL with the FanDuel promo code and get $200 in bonus bets:

Rams vs. Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET

The pick: Under 40.5 total points

"Both teams are dealing with major injuries on offense, with Puka Nacua set to join Davante Adams on IR and Gardner Minshew and Michael Wilson both potentially lost for the season," R.J. White said. "I don't see how the Cardinals muster any offense with Myles Garrett back for the Rams defense, as his presence finally gives that unit the upside to be one of the best in the league after struggling earlier in the year against better offenses. The Cardinals defense held the Rams to 16 points in the first meeting when Nacua was on the field, and with him out, I don't see the Rams offense throwing up a big number as they likely commit to the run game and keep the clock moving here." Use the DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 bet, plus three free months of NBA League Pass right here:

Seahawks vs. Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET

The pick: Zach Charbonnet, Seahawks, Over 58.5 total rushing yards

"Last week we witnessed Zach Charbonnet sail past rookie Jadarian Price with respect to snaps and usage, and I expect that to continue," Sia Nejad said. "Now Charbonnet gets a much easier matchup against the Raiders, where I'm expecting anywhere from 13-15 carries. I think he surpasses this total, and I wouldn't be surprised if Jadarian Price also surpasses his rush yards total of 43.5. Look for Seattle to control the game on the ground, with the attack led by Zach Charbonnet." Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

49ers vs. Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. ET

The pick: 49ers (-3.5)

"The Cowboys dropped their last two home games to Gardner Minshew's Cardinals and the Jalon Daniels-led Buccaneers," Larry Hartstein said. "Now they host Brock Purdy and the NFL's top passing offense, which might be getting Deebo Samuel back. Dallas ranks 29th in EPA defensively. The Cowboys lost tight end Jake Ferguson, running back Ty Goodson and safety P.J. Locke in their Week 9 win at Indy, and all three are out Sunday. Look for San Fran to win by at least a touchdown." Sign up at bet365 and get $200 in bonus bets after placing a $10 bet, win or lose:

Steelers vs. Bengals, Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET

The pick: Bengals (-3.5)

"The Bengals offense has been on fire since largely ditching the under-center strategy at halftime of Week 7, scoring 15 touchdowns in the span of five halves and one overtime period," R.J. White said. "Even considering the success the Steelers offense had in the first meeting, it's going to be tough for Aaron Rodgers and Co. to keep up with that kind of attack. It took a muffed punt in the fourth quarter to ultimately give Pittsburgh the win in that game, and that was with Cincinnati running shotgun less than 50% of the time on offense. I'm penciling the Bengals in for 30+ points until someone shows they can be stopped, and I'd make this line Bengals -6." Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code here to get $350 in FanCash:

Monday, Nov. 16

Chargers vs. Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET

The pick: Ravens (-4.5)

"The Ravens had extra rest following their primetime shellacking at the hands of Jacksonville," Larry Hartstein said. "They will start a competent quarterback, trade acquisition Jacoby Brissett, instead of an injured undrafted free agent in Joe Fagnano. The winless Chargers have yet to cover a spread, and they might have to start DJ Uiagalelei if Justin Herbert's finger injury is serious. Even if Herbert plays, I still like the Ravens to get to .500 and win by at least a touchdown." Sign up at bet365 and get $200 in bonus bets after placing a $10 bet, win or lose:

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