College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 11, 2026: Computer likes Oregon, Wake Forest

USATSI

A ground stoppage issued by the FAA on Friday afternoon disrupted travel plans for several programs. It was lifted later on Friday and every game is now expected to be played on Saturday with the exception of Oklahoma vs. No. 19 Ole Miss, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Week 11 college football odds list the Sooners as 2.5-point favorites. The top matchups on Saturday include No. 21 LSU vs. No. 6 Texas in the first SEC meeting between the two, with Lane Kiffin's Tigers favored by 4.5 points. The No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers are favored by 9.5 points over the No. 18 USC Trojans in a 3:30 p.m. ET matchup on CBS and Paramount+. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Other intriguing Week 11 college football spreads include No. 2 Utah vs. No. 23 Arizona (+1.5), which was pushed back three hours to 10:30 p.m. ET, and No. 13 Wake Forest vs. SMU (-1.5). Before locking in any Week 11 college football picks on these games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, seeking the best values for the spread, money line and over/under at betting sites.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 11 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup for college football betting sites. Head here to see every pick.

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Top college football predictions for Week 11

One of the top Week 11 college football picks the model is recommending for the best betting apps: 13th-ranked Wake Forest (+1.5, 60.5) covers versus SMU in a noon ET kickoff. Wake is an ACC-best 7-2 ATS, which is also tied for the fifth-best spread record in FBS. The Demon Deacons have won five straight games by 20-plus points, and their only defeat this year came to then-No. 5 Miami, a game in which Wake Forest covered. Meanwhile, SMU has allowed 28-points in back-to-back games, both coming versus ACC teams without winning conference records. Wake Forest covers well over 60% of the time, per 10,000 model simulations.

Another Week 11 prediction: The No. 16 Oregon Ducks (-10, 39.5) win and cover against Michigan in a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. The Ducks surged back into the CFP conversation in Week 10 with a huge win at Ohio State. It was their second straight win and cover against a ranked team. The Wolverines looked lifeless in a loss to rival Michigan State last week, and don't have much on the line other than salvaging bowl eligibility. SportsLine's model projects that the Ducks win by 16 as they cover well over 60% of the time. The Over 39.5 is also a strong play as that clears well over 70% of the time. See which other picks the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 11

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every Week 11 college football game, and it projects three underdogs who outright win in power conference matchups. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and which three underdogs pull off major upsets? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.

College football odds for notable Week 11 games

See full Week 11 college football picks, odds, predictions here

(odds subject to change)

Saturday, Nov. 14

Wake Forest at SMU (-1.5, 60.5)

Duke at Miami (-14, 54.5)

Northwestern at Ohio State (-14, 45.5)

Tennessee at Texas A&M (+1.5, 44.5)

Boston College at Notre Dame (-29.5, 51.5)

Michigan at Oregon (-10, 39.5)

Missouri at Georgia (-16.5, 48.5)

USC at Indiana (-9.5, 51.5)

Florida at Kentucky (-3, 52.5)

Texas at LSU (-4.5, 46.5)

South Carolina at Arkansas (+7.5, 51.5)

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State (-3.5, 73.5)

Utah at Arizona (+1.5, 55.5)

Sunday, Nov. 15

Ole Miss at Oklahoma (-2.5, 48.5)