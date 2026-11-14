Sports fans looking to make predictions on Saturday's Week 11 college football games can claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus when they trade $25+. The schedule is packed with important games like No. 22 Missouri vs. No. 1 Georgia, No. 18 USC vs. No. 9 Indiana, and No. 6 Texas vs. No. 21 LSU. Get started at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Visit the Kalshi promo code review page for information, including terms and conditions of the Kalshi promo offer. You can also learn how prediction markets work if you are new to the game. Before you make any trades, be sure that prediction markets are legal in your state.

College football Week 11 trading preview

Indiana to beat USC by 9.5 or more points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

LSU vs. Texas more than 46.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

The reigning national champions look to continue their quest for the Big Ten title on Saturday when they host the Trojans. Curt Cignetti's Hoosiers rebounded from their loss to Ohio State with wins over Michigan and Minnesota, while Lincoln Riley's Hoosiers just beat the Buckeyes themselves. Indiana beating USC by 9.5 or more points is trading at $0.50 per share at Kalshi. A USC win or the Trojans losing by fewer than 9.5 points is trading at $0.51 per share.

Two of the SEC's messier teams meet for a primetime showcase in Baton Rouge with LSU hosting Texas. The Longhorns seem to have rebounded from consecutive losses by reeling off wins over Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Mizzou. But can they avoid being mauled by the Bayou Bengals? Lane Kiffin just lost to his former employer, Alabama, and should view the arrival of this sometimes-fragile Texas team as an opportunity to right the ship. LSU and Texas combining to score more than 46.5 points is trading at $0.51 per share at Kalshi. The opposite outcome is trading at $0.50 per share. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when you trade $25+:

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