The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for four days. Bettors can use this offer for college football Week 11, which is headlined by USC vs. Indiana and LSU vs. Texas. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for seven days:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college football game 10,000 times.

Best bets at FanDuel for Saturday

Indiana money line vs. USC (-330)

LSU money line vs. Texas (-176)

Indiana money line vs. USC

Two of the top teams in the Big Ten this year clash in Bloomington, where Indiana will host USC. The Hoosiers are the reigning champions of both the Big Ten and college football, and they're 8-1 this season and are on track to appear in the Big Ten title game. The Trojans enter the weekend at 7-2 and are trying to make their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance. A loss to Indiana this week could derail those hopes, however, as three-loss teams have a much more difficult time making the CFP. Indiana wins in nearly 80% of the SportsLine model's simulations. Bet on college football games with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $200 in bonus bets:

LSU money line vs. Texas

Speaking of three-loss teams, LSU fell to 6-3 last week with a blowout loss to Alabama and now hosts 7-2 Texas in Baton Rouge. It's been a trying year for Lane Kiffin in his first year with the Tigers as he's still seeking his first signature win. That could come against a Texas team that has been inconsistent, particularly on offense. The Longhorns have still found ways to win, especially of late, as they're winners of three straight. The SportsLine model has LSU winning nearly 60% of the time. Bet on the college football and more with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $200 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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