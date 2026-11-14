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The 18th-ranked USC Trojans arrived ahead of the FAA ground stoppage on Friday, so they are set to face the No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers in a high-stakes Big Ten showdown on CBS and Paramount+ with College Football Playoff implications on Saturday. Both teams come off byes; the high-scoring Trojans (7-2, 4-2) are riding momentum after a 30-18 upset of Ohio State, while the defending national champion Hoosiers (8-1, 5-1) own one of the nation's elite defenses, but they will be without running back Turbo Richard. USC leads the all-time series 4-0, though this is the first meeting as conference foes. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. The Hoosiers are 9.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 50.5 in the latest USC vs. Indiana odds. Before making any USC vs. Indiana picks, check out the USC vs. Indiana predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated this game 10,000 times.

USC vs. Indiana odds

USC vs. Indiana spread Indiana -9.5 USC vs. Indiana over/under 50.5 points USC vs. Indiana money line Indiana -330, USC +275 USC vs. Indiana picks See picks at SportsLine USC vs. Indiana streaming Paramount+

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Top USC vs. Indiana predictions

After simulating USC vs. Indiana 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 50.5 points at betting apps and the best college football betting sites. The last four USC games have finished Under the number. This is, however, the first Trojans game all season with a total below 50 points.

Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava has thrown for 2,525 yards, 20 TDs with only five INTs, leading an offense that's tallied 30-plus points in all but three games. Indiana will have quarterback Josh Hoover available after some injury concerns earlier in the week, and running back Lee Beebe Jr., who has more than 700 yards on the ground this year, should be able to fill the void left by Richard's absence.

The computer is calling for 52 combined points as the Over is the value pick 55% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make USC vs. Indiana picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins USC vs. Indiana, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's simulated this matchup 10,000 times