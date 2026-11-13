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No. 3 Alabama is one of four top 10 teams heading on the road this week. The Crimson Tide travel to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt where they will reportedly start backup quarterback Austin Mack in place of Keelon Russell, who is dealing with an ankle injury, per ESPN.

Russell was listed as probable on Alabama's official injury report this week after suffering an ankle injury in the Tide's win at LSU last week, but Alabama will reportedly look to get him another week to heal up as they take on one of the SEC's worst teams in Vanderbilt.

Mack, Alabama's junior backup, has only thrown four passes this season -- completing three for 23 yards -- but did appear in some spot duty a year ago, throwing for 228 yards and two touchdowns during the 2025 season. Mack was under consideration for the starting job this spring, but DeBoer ultimately rolled with his talented sophomore in Russell, which has proven to be a wise decision.

Alabama's offense has been dynamic this season with Russell under center, as his abilities not only as a passer but as an elusive scrambler have made the Tide incredibly hard for defenses to corral. With Mack, the Tide figure to be less dynamic but will have a quarterback with plenty of familiarity with the offense being in his third season in Tuscaloosa.

The Tide have been 15.5-point favorites for most of the week, but the report of Russell sitting and Mack starting saw the line move a point in Vanderbilt's direction to 14.5 -- but still shows plenty of confidence in Alabama to handle the Commodores on the road.

If Alabama is able to get a win over Vanderbilt as the odds would suggest, they will face Chattanooga at home next week in another game they could rest Russell if they wanted to ensure his ankle had extra time to heal. The Iron Bowl closes out the season for the Tide and then they will hope to shift their attention to the final SEC Championship Game and the College Football Plaoyff with Russell at full strength.