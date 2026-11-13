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Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander has issued a statement regarding his recent anti-Muslim social media posts that he has since deleted. Santander's statement, which he posted to Instagram and follows a public condemnation of the posts by Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins, reads as follows:

"After taking time to reflect on my recent social media posts and speaking with people I trust and respect, I recognize that I should have been more thoughtful about what I shared on my platform. "I realize that this content caused hurt and I sincerely apologize. I should have been more thoughtful about what I shared, recognizing the responsibility that comes with having a public voice. "As a man of faith, it is my belief that every person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, regardless of their religion, background, or beliefs. After hearing feedback from those I hurt, I realize that the content I shared fell short of my own convictions. "I would like to affirm my respect for the Muslim community and for the dignity and freedom of people of every faith and background. "From this experience, I have learned to ensure that none of my communications promote hate or give the impression that I support hatred, discrimination, or violence against anyone."

The club had earlier released a statement on the incident that read:

"Baseball is for everyone, and the Blue Jays have created an inclusive experience where all fans feel welcome at our ballpark. Individual comments do not represent our organization's values and beliefs."

Santander, a Venezuela native, shared social media videos following the recent U.S. midterm elections, including one in which a Christian pastor said, "There is no such thing as kind Muslims." Another suggested that Sharia law would be imposed in the U.S. following the election of Abdul El-Sayed to the Senate representing the state of Michigan.

Atkins told reporters Tuesday that Santander's behavior "did not align" with organizational values and there were no words "to express my level of disappointment."

"I talked to Anthony about his lack of awareness, realizing that he has a very large microphone, what that meant," Atkins said. "We're working exceptionally hard internally to ensure, and we have been, that it's a safe environment, that baseball is for everyone. It's very important to us. It's a part of our organizational values and his behavior did not align with that."

Santander, 32, joined the Blue Jays prior to the 2025 season on a five-year, $92.5 million free-agent contract. He struggled badly across 54 games in 2025 and missed the entire 2026 season with injury.