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Jamey Eisenberg's Week 10 Fantasy football sleepers and DFS picks: Jordyn Tyson a likely breakout candidate
By Jamey Eisenberg,11 days ago
Jordyn Tyson has the chance to have a breakout game in Week 10 against Carolina. I'm hopeful Kellen Moore will feature Tyson against the Panthers, and he should take advantage of a fantastic matchup.
Tyson missed the first seven games of the season with a hamstring injury, but the rookie made his NFL debut in Week 9 against Cleveland. He only played 18 snaps, and he had five targets and finished with four catches for 30 yards and a lost fumble.
Moore said Wednesday that Tyson should get "a healthy dose more" of snaps in Week 10. And that should lead to great production against Carolina.
The Panthers have allowed nine receivers to score at least 12.7 PPR points in their past five games, including three pairs of duos over that span with Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown in Week 4, Matthew Golden and Christian Watson in Week 8 and Pat Bryant and Courtland Sutton in Week 9. That bodes well for Tyson and Chris Olave, who is a must-start receiver in all leagues.
I like Tyson as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver, but he continues to move up in my rankings. Last week was his NFL debut, and now he knows what to expect. This week, Tyson will show us that he's ready to be a star.
Defense/Special Teams
- Ravens (vs. LAC)
- Bills (at NYJ)
- Colts (vs. MIA)
Kicker
- Cameron Dicker (at BAL)
- Jake Bates (vs. NE)
- Eddy Pineiro (at DAL)
DFS Lineups for Week 10
FanDuel
QB: Tyler Shough (vs. CAR) $7,300
RB: Jonathan Taylor (vs. MIA) $8,100
RB: Ollie Gordon II (at IND) $6,400
WR: CeeDee Lamb (vs. SF) $9,000
WR: Jalen Coker (at NO) $5,600
WR: Jordyn Tyson (vs. CAR) $4,900
TE: George Kittle (at DAL) $6,600
FLEX: Kyren Williams (at ARI) $7,300
DEF: Rams (at ARI) $4,500
I'm going to stack Shough with Tyson in this lineup, and I'll go with Coker on the other side. This should be a shootout between the Saints and Panthers, and I'm excited to use almost everyone in the passing game for both teams.
Lamb should be worth his price, even with George Pickens (hamstring) expected to play against the 49ers, and Lamb has 57 targets in his past four games. I'll stay in that same game and go with Kittle, who has nine catches for 195 yards and four touchdowns in his past two games against Dallas.
I love the running backs in this lineup with Taylor, Gordon and Williams. Taylor and Gordon should both dominate going head-to-head in Indianapolis, and Williams should lead the Rams offense against the Cardinals with Puka Nacua (knee) and Davante Adams (hamstring) out.
DraftKings
QB: Bryce Young (at NO) $5,800
RB: Christian McCaffrey (at DAL) $8,500
RB: James Cook III (at NYJ) $7,400
WR: Tetairoa McMillan (at NO) $6,700
WR: Jordyn Tyson (vs. CAR) $5,000
WR: KC Concepcion (vs. HOU) $4,800
TE: Tyler Warren (vs. MIA) $4,400
FLEX: Wan'Dale Robinson (at JAC) $4,500
DST: Dolphins (at IND) $2,600
I'm going to use Tyson in this lineup as well and I'll play McMillan instead of Coker while stacking him with Young. The Saints have allowed big games recently to Kyler Murray, J.J. McCarthy and Shedeur Sanders, and I expect Young to follow suit.
I also expect Concepcion to have a big game against the Texans, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Robinson should take advantage of Carnell Tate (shoulder) being out once again for the Titans. At tight end, I'm counting on Warren to benefit with Josh Downs and Keenan Allen no longer with the Colts, and the Dolphins are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends.
I saved money at wide receiver to spend big on McCaffrey and Cook. Both should be dominant in their respective matchups in Week 10.