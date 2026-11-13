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UTSA has mutually agreed to part ways with coach Austin Claunch, who was suspended by the university last month after being arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated (DWI), the school announced in a release on Friday. UTSA assistant coach Nick Bowman, who was serving as the acting head coach while Claunch was suspended, will be the interim coach for the remainder of the 2026-27 season.

"After thoughtful discussions about the future of the program, we mutually agreed that this was the right time for a transition," UTSA athletic director Lisa Campos said in a statement. "We thank Coach Claunch for his efforts over the last two years and wish him nothing but the best in the future. We look forward to this season with Nick Bowman at the helm."

Claunch, a former assistant coach at Alabama under Nate Oats, took the UTSA job in 2024 and went 17-44 overall in two seasons at the helm. UTSA finished 5-25 overall (1-17 American) during the 2025-26 campaign. He began his head coaching career at Nicholls (2018-23) before joining Oats' staff at Alabama in 2023.

Following the arrest last month, Claunch released a statement saying he had made "a grave error in judgment."

"I made a grave error in judgment, and I deeply regret my actions and the disappointment I have caused," Claunch said in a statement. "I sincerely apologize to the young men I have the privilege of coaching, my fellow coaches and colleagues, president (Taylor) Eighmy, Dr. Lisa Campos and the entire Roadrunner community."

Bowman was entering his third season as an assistant at UTSA after previously serving as the lead assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at LSUNew Orleans. Under Bowman, UTSA is off to a 2-1 start after picking up wins over VMI and Seattle U.