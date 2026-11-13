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The NFL DFS main slate on Sunday features 10 games, with the action kicking off at 1 p.m. ET and running through the 4:25 p.m. ET Cowboys vs. 49ers start. That matchup is of particular interest to daily Fantasy football players since the over/under of 55.5 is not only the highest on this slate, but also the highest of the entire season if it holds. That'll make players like Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy, George Kittle and CeeDee Lamb some of the top NFL DFS picks for this slate.

With the weather turning colder and some teams out of contention, there's a lot to consider this week, especially after the NFL trade deadline shook up a few rosters. Who are the best players to build NFL DFS lineups around this week? Before making any NFL DFS picks on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings, including finishing tied for first in the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Week 10 NFL DFS main slate and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 10, Sunday

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the Sunday main slate in Week 10 is Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II at $5,800 on FanDuel and $6,400 on DraftKings. Kyle McCord takes over at quarterback for the injured Malik Willis, and that essentially guarantees that Gordon will be the focal point, however, as the Oklahoma State product is putting together a strong second season with De'Von Achane missing most of the year. He'll take on the Colts, who have given up the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing backs this season.

McClure's also building around Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb ($9,000 on FanDuel, $8,800 on DraftKings) as he looks to get some significant exposure to that potentially high-scoring Dallas vs. San Francisco matchup. Lamb is top 3 in the NFL in receptions (70), receiving yardage (904) and receiving touchdowns (7), making him a relatively matchup-proof option, even as he takes on a strong Niners secondary. See who else to roster at SportsLine.

How to set Week 10 Sunday NFL DFS lineups

McClure is targeting another undervalued player who could go off for huge numbers on Sunday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday, and which under-the-radar player offers huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, NFL DFS rankings, NFL DFS advice and NFL DFS stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.