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NEW YORK -- The two title fights set to headline at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night are official. Given the main event featured a pair of heavyweights in champion Ciryl Gane and challenger Josh Hokit, there was no expected issues with them hitting the scales. Both came in well under the heavyweight limit of 265 pounds. Gane weighed 242.6 pounds while Hokit weighed 231.4 pounds.

The bigger concern came in the co-main event where women's bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison needed to make the dramatic cut down to 135 pounds to face former champion and challenger Amanda Nunes. She did just that in weighing at exactly 135 pounds on the scale for the fourth time in her career. For her part, Nunes made the same weight with apparent ease as she was all smiles on the scale.

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The biggest issue on Friday came in a prelim bout scheduled between legendary veteran Jim Miller and Terrance McKinney. Miller, who will make a record 48th appearance on Saturday, had no issues getting in under the lightweight limit. But McKinney came in an astounding 4.2 pounds over at 160.2 pounds. The fight is still set to proceed as McKinney will forfeit 30% of his purse for the fight.

Check out the full card with weights for each fighter below.

UFC 334 weigh-in results