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Friday's NBA schedule features nine games on the schedule, headlined by the Spurs looking to extend their 10-game winning streak when they face the Warriors. Stephen Curry will not play in that contest but Victor Wembanyama will be on the floor for San Antonio. Wembanyama has been on fire to start the season but can he keep it up against Golden State? And are there any Wembanyama player props worth backing? We'll spotlight the top NBA player prop bets you can make for Friday's games with help from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times.

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NBA player props for Friday, Nov. 13

James Harden Over 24.5 points + assists (-107)

Victor Wembanyama Over 11.5 rebounds (-135)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 31.5 points (-108)

James Harden Over 24.5 points + assists

It's been a rough start to the season for Harden, who is shooting 39% from the floor. However, the Cavaliers will be without Evan Mobley for Friday's matchup against the Heat and they'll need somebody to make up that production. Harden is averaging 16.7 points and 5.6 assists per game, but he's coming off a huge 32-point outing against the Knicks. Harden is projected for 28.4 points + assists in SportsLine's props model.

Victor Wembanyama Over 11.5 rebounds

The Warriors are one of the better teams at preventing opponents from grabbing rebounds, but Wembanyama is a different beast. The Spurs big man is averaging 11.7 rebounds per game this season and while he has gone Over this line just twice in the last six games, two of his Unders were at 11 rebounds. The SportsLine props model has Wemby at 12.1 rebounds on Friday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 31.5 points

The Thunder are dealing with plenty of major injuries but Gilgeous-Alexander continues to carry on. The two-time reigning league MVP is averaging 29.7 points per game but has cooled off a bit since dropping 85 points over two games against the Cavaliers to begin November. The Clippers are a great matchup for him to heat up as they are 24th in defensive rating. SGA is projected for 34.7 points in SportsLine's props model.