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Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter announced on Friday morning that quarterback Lamar Jackson will be out 6-10 weeks after undergoing surgery on a broken and dislocated thumb.

"Lamar is doing well as he recovers from the broken and dislocated thumb injury he suffered in Week 8," Minter said in a statement released on social media. "Recovery timelines are challenging to predict, but injuries like this that require surgery typically take about 6-10 weeks to heal. He is doing everything he can to get back, and we will let his progress guide the timing of his return. We are committed to playing our best football over the second half of the season."

Jackson injured his thumb on the first snap of the Ravens' Week 8 game against the Buffalo Bills, which was billed as a showdown between two of the most recent NFL MVPs (Jackson and Josh Allen). He missed the previous 3.5 games with a high ankle sprain suffered at the end of the first half of the Ravens' Week 4 win against the Tennessee Titans before returning against Buffalo, only to see his return cut short.

With Jackson out, Tyler Huntley filled in early in the season, going 1-2 in his three starts. Huntley also got injured in the same game against the Bills, though, leaving undrafted rookie free agent Joe Fagnano as the only healthy quarterback on the roster. (Huntley is out for the season.) Fagnano also suffered an ankle injury during that game, but played through it last Thursday night against the Jaguars and struggled badly.

Prior to his injuries, Jackson went 68-of-97 for 967 yards, six touchdowns and one interception while rushing 19 times for 144 yards and an additional score. The Ravens' offense looked efficient and explosive, with Jackson targeting Zay Flowers all over the field and Derrick Henry running between the tackles, but we only saw that version of the offense for about two full games. (Flowers was injured in Week 1, missed Week 2 and played only a third of the snaps in Week 3, while Jackson missed the second half in Week 4.)

In the wake of the various quarterback injuries, the Ravens traded for former Cardinals starter Jacoby Brissett, who is expected to take over under center for the remainder of the season. Now they will have to hope Brissett can guide them to enough wins to make it worth Jackson's potential late-season return to the lineup for a potential playoff push in the AFC.

Jackson currently sits at a pivotal point in his current contract with the Ravens. While Baltimore still has one year of control on the two-time MVP's five-year contract, the 2027 contract year is currently structured as an $84.3 million cap hit with zero guaranteed money attached. This number, which would take up more than a quarter of Baltimore's 2027 cap space at present per Over the Cap, all but forces a contract renegotiation next year. Jackson does not have an agent and represents himself in contract and business dealings.