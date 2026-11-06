Best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55: Secure $55 bonus for Jaguars vs. Ravens, Thursday Night Football picks

Sports fans looking to make predictions on Thursday Night Football can claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus when they trade $25+. The Baltimore Ravens will be without two-time MVP Lamar Jackson when they host Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff for Thursday Night Football is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Without Jackson in the lineup, the Ravens are priced at $0.22 to beat the Jaguars, who are trading at $0.79 per share. Get started at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Jaguars vs. Ravens TNF trading preview

Jaguars to win by more than 10.5 points vs. Ravens (Yes $0.47, No $0.54)

More than 39.5 points (Yes $0.47, No $0.54)

The Ravens (4-4) are in trouble, as Jackson went on IR after thumb surgery and backup Tyler Huntley is out for the rest of the season with turf toe. That means third quarterback Joe Fagnano will take over, and he completed 10 of 21 passes for 91 yards and an interception in relief in last week's 36-10 loss to the Bills. That was the Ravens' third straight loss, with Huntely starting the previous three as Jackson was on the shelf with an ankle injury. With the quarterback situation a mess, teams have been keying on star running back Derrick Henry, who has 156 rushing yards over the past three games. The Jaguars (5-2) have only lost to the Broncos and Texans and come in off a 42-7 demolition of the Colts following their bye week. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game, 10,000 times, has the Jaguars winning by more than 10 points in 51% of its simulations.

At Kalshi, you can trade on the Jaguars to win by more than 10.5 points for $0.47 per share, while shares on Baltimore to lose by fewer than 10.5 or win outright are trading for $0.54 each.

In addition to their problems at QB, the Ravens are playing on a short week. These defenses are almost identical in terms of yardage allowed -- with both right around league average -- but the Jags allow just 15.9 points per game, compared to 25.4 for the Jaguars. Baltimore has scored 33 total points over their past three games, but Jacksonville is fifth in the league in scoring at 28 points per contest. Lawrence has been effiicient, throwing for 1,690 yards, with 17 TD passes and four interceptions. Running back Bhayshul Tuten comes in off his first career 100-yard game and also had 55 receiving yards against Indianapolis. But he injured his ankle in the game, and whether he suits up will be a game-time decision. The SportsLine Projection Model projects a final score totaling more than 45 points, with the teams combining for more than 40 in 60% of its simulations.

The teams to combine for more than 39.5 points is trading at $0.47 per share at Kalshi, while the teams to score 39 or fewer is trading at $0.54. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when you trade $25+:

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