Ravens vs. Jaguars SGP: 'Thursday Night Football' same-game parlay picks, bets, props from SportsLine AI

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The first game of Week 9 to construct an NFL SGP on is the Jacksonville Jaguars visiting the Baltimore Ravens on 'Thursday Night Football.' Lamar Jackson (thumb) won't be part of your 'TNF' SGP, but Trevor Lawrence, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers and Parker Washington could be. One could also include Travis Hunter within their Jags vs. Ravens bets and NFL player props, as the two-way player is now officially a three-way player. Hunter logged his first career punt return last week, which only helps to add to his chances of finding the endzone as he's +800 within anytime TD scorer prop bets. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Henry is facing the Jags' No. 1 run defense, and the future Hall of Famer hasn't topped 58 rushing yards in three straight games. Yet, Henry has an NFL player props bar of 70.5 rushing yards for Thursday as the Under could be of intrigue within a 'TNF' same-game parlay. Before locking in any Jaguars vs. Ravens picks for your NFL SGP, be sure to see the Ravens vs. Jaguars prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop to give you an edge at NFL betting sites.

Now, the model has analyzed Jaguars vs. Ravens on 'Thursday Night Football' and locked in confident rated prop bets for an NFL SGP you can lock in at betting sites. You can only see the Machine Learning Model player prop predictions for Jacksonville vs. Baltimore here. Trade the NFL at Polymarket here:

Top 'Thursday Night Football' SGP picks

After simulating Ravens vs. Jags and evaluating the lines at the best betting apps, SportsLine AI says Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence goes under 237.5 passing yards (-114) in a 4.5-star prop. If you take away the Jags' back-to-back London games, Lawrence has gone under his passing yardage bar in four straight games played in the U.S. The former No. 1 overall pick tops the NFL in passer rating but that's due more to high efficiency than a high volume as he's just 23rd in pass attempts.

The Ravens were just gashed for 146 rushing yards on Sunday, which was their second most allowed over the last calendar year. Meanwhile, Jacksonville is coming off 183 yards on the ground, which is its most over the last 15 games. Expect the Jags to lean on the ground game -- especially with rain in the forecast -- which keeps the ball out of Lawrence's hands. The quarterback is projected for 197.9 passing yards on average. See which other Jags vs. Ravens same-game parlay picks to make here.

How to make Jags vs. Ravens SGP picks

The SportsLine Machine Learning Model has another 10 NFL props that are rated 4 stars or better, including multiple that return plus money. You can only see the Machine Learning Model's NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top same-game parlay picks you should target for Ravens vs. Jags? Visit SportsLine now to see the 'Thursday Night Football' SGP from the SportsLine Machine Learning Model, and find out.