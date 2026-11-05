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Fantasy football Week 9 PPR cheat sheet: Jonah Coleman vaults into borderline must-start territory

By Dave Richard,

7 days ago
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Every lineup decision matters as the Fantasy football season approaches its midpoint, and Week 9 presents another challenging slate for managers trying to separate dependable starters from potential disappointments. With several teams on bye, injuries continuing to shake up depth charts and several big-name players facing difficult matchups, knowing who to trust could be the difference between securing a much-needed victory and watching valuable Fantasy points pile up on your bench.

That's where Dave Richard's Week 9 PPR cheat sheet comes in.

What do the numbers mean? All weekly analysis, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, is represented as a number on a 1-10 confidence scale. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not projections but confidence scores to help you pick who to start. All relevant players for this week are listed, so if you do not see a player's name, do not start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function (CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs). If neither is an option, or if you're on a mobile device, you can search by typing the name in the URL bar or scrolling down by game. If you're still unsure, just send Dave a note (@DaveRichard), and he will take a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to CBS Sports' weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in every PPR league.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em Jacksonville Jaguars @ Baltimore Ravens Thu, Nov 5 at 8:15 pm ET • BAL +10, O/U 39.5
Jaguars
Ravens
Trevor Lawrence8.3Joe Fagnano2.2
Bhayshul Tuten7.42Derrick Henry7.18
Chris Rodriguez Jr.4.62Justice Hill3.26
Parker Washington7.15Zay Flowers6.95
Jakobi Meyers3.96Rashod Bateman3.22
Brian Thomas Jr.3.82Mark Andrews4.05
Brenton Strange5.42Ravens DST4.3
Jaguars DST9.2

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em Cincinnati Bengals @ Atlanta Falcons Sun, Nov 8 at 9:30 am ET • ATL +3, O/U 52.5
Bengals
Falcons
Joe Burrow9.5Michael Penix Jr.5.3
Chase Brown6.98Bijan Robinson9.3
Samaje Perine3.35Drake London7.92
Ja'Marr Chase8.7Jahan Dotson3.12
Tee Higgins8.6Kyle Pitts6.48
Mike Gesicki4.82Falcons DST3.5
Bengals DST5.9

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em Denver Broncos @ Carolina Panthers Sun, Nov 8 at 1:00 pm ET • CAR +2.5, O/U 44
Broncos
Panthers
Bo Nix5.5Bryce Young5.4
Jonah Coleman6.92Chuba Hubbard8.5
J.K. Dobbins3.06Tetairoa McMillan6.82
Jaylen Waddle6.5Jalen Coker6.25
Courtland Sutton4.38Darren Waller3.5
Evan Engram2.18Panthers DST3.7
Broncos DST8.1

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em Dallas Cowboys @ Indianapolis Colts Sun, Nov 8 at 1:00 pm ET • IND +5.5, O/U 51.5
Cowboys
Colts
Dak Prescott8.1Daniel Jones3.0
Javonte Williams8.65Jonathan Taylor7.55
CeeDee Lamb8.4Seth McGowan3.18
George Pickens7.3DJ Giddens3.02
Ryan Flournoy5.88Keenan Allen6.18
Cowboys DST5.1Josh Downs5.3


Tyler Warren6.0


Colts DST2.6
Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em New York Jets @ Kansas City Chiefs Sun, Nov 8 at 1:00 pm ET • KC -10, O/U 47.5
Jets
Chiefs
Geno Smith5.7Patrick Mahomes7.3
Braelon Allen7.2Kenneth Walker III9.2
Breece Hall5.22Emmett Johnson3.74
Adonai Mitchell5.95Rashee Rice7.36
Omar Cooper Jr.5.68Xavier Worthy4.22
Isaiah Williams3.4Travis Kelce5.8
Mason Taylor4.2Chiefs DST5.2
Kenyon Sadiq2.65

Jets DST2.9

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em Detroit Lions @ Miami Dolphins Sun, Nov 8 at 1:00 pm ET • MIA +7, O/U 50.5
Lions
Dolphins
Jared Goff8.2Malik Willis6.5
Jahmyr Gibbs10.0Ollie Gordon6.58
Sione Vaki3.04Malik Washington5.48
Amon-Ra St. Brown7.5Caleb Douglas5.34
Jameson Williams7.08Chris Bell2.76
Sam LaPorta6.2Kevin Coleman Jr.2.72
Lions DST5.8Greg Dulcich4.48


Dolphins DST1.4
Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em Cleveland Browns @ New Orleans Saints Sun, Nov 8 at 1:00 pm ET • NO -3, O/U 42.5
Browns
Saints
Shedeur Sanders2.6Tyler Shough5.8
Quinshon Judkins5.92Alvin Kamara5.16
Dylan Sampson5.0Kendre Miller4.4
KC Concepcion5.28Chris Olave8.2
Denzel Boston5.25Devaughn Vele5.5
Harold Fannin Jr.6.32Juwan Johnson4.32
Browns DST5.7Saints DST6.9
Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles Sun, Nov 8 at 1:00 pm ET • PHI +3, O/U 38.5
Giants
Eagles
J.J. McCarthy4.9Joe Milton III3.3
Cam Skattebo7.28Saquon Barkley6.35
Devin Singletary5.18Elijah Mitchell2.62
Malik Nabers8.85Makai Lemon4.35
Malachi Fields4.65Dallas Goedert5.08
Isaiah Likely6.8Eagles DST4.5
Giants DST7.7

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em Los Angeles Rams @ Washington Commanders Sun, Nov 8 at 1:00 pm ET • WAS +4.5, O/U 48.5
Rams
Commanders
Matthew Stafford6.9Jayden Daniels7.0
Kyren Williams8.3Rachaad White6.12
Blake Corum6.08Austin Ekeler3.24
Puka Nacua9.5Stefon Diggs6.68
Konata Mumpfield2.95Antonio Williams5.65
Tyler Higbee3.8Treylon Burks4.6
Rams DST7.4Chigoziem Okonkwo5.02


Commanders DST4.1
Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em Houston Texans @ Los Angeles Chargers Sun, Nov 8 at 4:05 pm ET • LAC +5.5, O/U 40.5
Texans
Chargers
C.J. Stroud7.4Justin Herbert4.2
Woody Marks6.02Kimani Vidal4.12
Nico Collins7.25Omarion Hampton3.78
Marvin Harrison Jr.5.12Keaton Mitchell3.22
Xavier Hutchinson4.15Ladd McConkey6.15
Tank Dell3.3Quentin Johnston3.92
Dalton Schultz3.42Tre Harris2.98
Texans DST8.9Oronde Gadsden II3.9


Chargers DST2.8
Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em Green Bay Packers @ New England Patriots Sun, Nov 8 at 4:25 pm ET • NE -3, O/U 45.5
Packers
Patriots
Jordan Love8.5Drake Maye8.6
Josh Jacobs7.75Rhamondre Stevenson7.32
Christian Watson7.72Corey Kiner3.16
Matthew Golden7.45Demario Douglas5.58
Savion Williams2.7Efton Chism III4.3
Tucker Kraft6.22Kyle Williams3.94
Packers DST5.5Eli Raridon4.9


Patriots DST5.4
Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks Sun, Nov 8 at 4:25 pm ET • SEA -8.5, O/U 39.5
Cardinals
Seahawks
Gardner Minshew3.9Drew Lock5.2
Tyler Allgeier5.85Zach Charbonnet5.7
Michael Wilson6.55Jadarian Price5.1
Trey McBride7.48Jaxon Smith-Njigba9.6
Cardinals DST4.0Cooper Kupp3.1


AJ Barner2.5


Seahawks DST8.7
Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em Las Vegas Raiders @ San Francisco 49ers Sun, Nov 8 at 4:25 pm ET • SF -9.5, O/U 51.5
Raiders
49ers
Kirk Cousins7.1Brock Purdy7.5
Ashton Jeanty6.3Christian McCaffrey9.4
Mike Washington Jr.5.05Kaelon Black3.84
Tre Tucker6.05George Kittle7.38
Jalen Nailor3.0849ers DST7.0
Brock Bowers8.45

Michael Mayer4.28

Raiders DST1.5

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Chicago Bears Sun, Nov 8 at 8:20 pm ET • CHI -6, O/U 47.5
Buccaneers
Bears
Baker Mayfield4.7Caleb Williams6.7
Bucky Irving8.55D'Andre Swift7.34
Kenneth Gainwell3.76Roschon Johnson2.6
Chris Godwin5.55Luther Burden III7.4
Ted Hurst3.28Rome Odunze5.52
Tez Johnson2.94Colston Loveland6.62
Cade Otton3.38Bears DST7.6
Buccaneers DST5.6

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em Buffalo Bills @ Minnesota Vikings Mon, Nov 9 at 8:15 pm ET • MIN +3, O/U 45
Bills
Vikings
Josh Allen8.9Carson Wentz5.9
James Cook8.8Jordan Mason5.14
Ty Johnson2.84Aaron Jones4.45
DJ Moore7.22Justin Jefferson7.52
Khalil Shakir3.98Jordan Addison5.82
Keon Coleman3.14T.J. Hockenson6.1
Dalton Kincaid5.2Vikings DST6.7
Bills DST5.3

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