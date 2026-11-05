Fantasy football Week 9 PPR cheat sheet: Jonah Coleman vaults into borderline must-start territory

Imagn Images Imagn Images

Every lineup decision matters as the Fantasy football season approaches its midpoint, and Week 9 presents another challenging slate for managers trying to separate dependable starters from potential disappointments. With several teams on bye, injuries continuing to shake up depth charts and several big-name players facing difficult matchups, knowing who to trust could be the difference between securing a much-needed victory and watching valuable Fantasy points pile up on your bench.

That's where Dave Richard's Week 9 PPR cheat sheet comes in.

What do the numbers mean? All weekly analysis, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, is represented as a number on a 1-10 confidence scale. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not projections but confidence scores to help you pick who to start. All relevant players for this week are listed, so if you do not see a player's name, do not start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function (CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs). If neither is an option, or if you're on a mobile device, you can search by typing the name in the URL bar or scrolling down by game. If you're still unsure, just send Dave a note (@DaveRichard), and he will take a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!



If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to CBS Sports' weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.



Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in every PPR league.

Jaguars

Ravens

Trevor Lawrence 8.3 Joe Fagnano 2.2 Bhayshul Tuten 7.42 Derrick Henry 7.18 Chris Rodriguez Jr. 4.62 Justice Hill 3.26 Parker Washington 7.15 Zay Flowers 6.95 Jakobi Meyers 3.96 Rashod Bateman 3.22 Brian Thomas Jr. 3.82 Mark Andrews 4.05 Brenton Strange 5.42 Ravens DST 4.3 Jaguars DST 9.2





Bengals

Falcons

Joe Burrow 9.5 Michael Penix Jr. 5.3 Chase Brown 6.98 Bijan Robinson 9.3 Samaje Perine 3.35 Drake London 7.92 Ja'Marr Chase 8.7 Jahan Dotson 3.12 Tee Higgins 8.6 Kyle Pitts 6.48 Mike Gesicki 4.82 Falcons DST 3.5 Bengals DST 5.9





Broncos

Panthers

Bo Nix 5.5 Bryce Young 5.4 Jonah Coleman 6.92 Chuba Hubbard 8.5 J.K. Dobbins 3.06 Tetairoa McMillan 6.82 Jaylen Waddle 6.5 Jalen Coker 6.25 Courtland Sutton 4.38 Darren Waller 3.5 Evan Engram 2.18 Panthers DST 3.7 Broncos DST 8.1





Cowboys

Colts

Dak Prescott 8.1 Daniel Jones 3.0 Javonte Williams 8.65 Jonathan Taylor 7.55 CeeDee Lamb 8.4 Seth McGowan 3.18 George Pickens 7.3 DJ Giddens 3.02 Ryan Flournoy 5.88 Keenan Allen 6.18 Cowboys DST 5.1 Josh Downs 5.3



Tyler Warren 6.0



Colts DST 2.6

Jets

Chiefs

Geno Smith 5.7 Patrick Mahomes 7.3 Braelon Allen 7.2 Kenneth Walker III 9.2 Breece Hall 5.22 Emmett Johnson 3.74 Adonai Mitchell 5.95 Rashee Rice 7.36 Omar Cooper Jr. 5.68 Xavier Worthy 4.22 Isaiah Williams 3.4 Travis Kelce 5.8 Mason Taylor 4.2 Chiefs DST 5.2 Kenyon Sadiq 2.65



Jets DST 2.9





Lions

Dolphins

Jared Goff 8.2 Malik Willis 6.5 Jahmyr Gibbs 10.0 Ollie Gordon 6.58 Sione Vaki 3.04 Malik Washington 5.48 Amon-Ra St. Brown 7.5 Caleb Douglas 5.34 Jameson Williams 7.08 Chris Bell 2.76 Sam LaPorta 6.2 Kevin Coleman Jr. 2.72 Lions DST 5.8 Greg Dulcich 4.48



Dolphins DST 1.4

Browns

Saints

Shedeur Sanders 2.6 Tyler Shough 5.8 Quinshon Judkins 5.92 Alvin Kamara 5.16 Dylan Sampson 5.0 Kendre Miller 4.4 KC Concepcion 5.28 Chris Olave 8.2 Denzel Boston 5.25 Devaughn Vele 5.5 Harold Fannin Jr. 6.32 Juwan Johnson 4.32 Browns DST 5.7 Saints DST 6.9

Giants

Eagles

J.J. McCarthy 4.9 Joe Milton III 3.3 Cam Skattebo 7.28 Saquon Barkley 6.35 Devin Singletary 5.18 Elijah Mitchell 2.62 Malik Nabers 8.85 Makai Lemon 4.35 Malachi Fields 4.65 Dallas Goedert 5.08 Isaiah Likely 6.8 Eagles DST 4.5 Giants DST 7.7





Rams

Commanders

Matthew Stafford 6.9 Jayden Daniels 7.0 Kyren Williams 8.3 Rachaad White 6.12 Blake Corum 6.08 Austin Ekeler 3.24 Puka Nacua 9.5 Stefon Diggs 6.68 Konata Mumpfield 2.95 Antonio Williams 5.65 Tyler Higbee 3.8 Treylon Burks 4.6 Rams DST 7.4 Chigoziem Okonkwo 5.02



Commanders DST 4.1

Texans

Chargers

C.J. Stroud 7.4 Justin Herbert 4.2 Woody Marks 6.02 Kimani Vidal 4.12 Nico Collins 7.25 Omarion Hampton 3.78 Marvin Harrison Jr. 5.12 Keaton Mitchell 3.22 Xavier Hutchinson 4.15 Ladd McConkey 6.15 Tank Dell 3.3 Quentin Johnston 3.92 Dalton Schultz 3.42 Tre Harris 2.98 Texans DST 8.9 Oronde Gadsden II 3.9



Chargers DST 2.8

Packers

Patriots

Jordan Love 8.5 Drake Maye 8.6 Josh Jacobs 7.75 Rhamondre Stevenson 7.32 Christian Watson 7.72 Corey Kiner 3.16 Matthew Golden 7.45 Demario Douglas 5.58 Savion Williams 2.7 Efton Chism III 4.3 Tucker Kraft 6.22 Kyle Williams 3.94 Packers DST 5.5 Eli Raridon 4.9



Patriots DST 5.4

Cardinals

Seahawks

Gardner Minshew 3.9 Drew Lock 5.2 Tyler Allgeier 5.85 Zach Charbonnet 5.7 Michael Wilson 6.55 Jadarian Price 5.1 Trey McBride 7.48 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 9.6 Cardinals DST 4.0 Cooper Kupp 3.1



AJ Barner 2.5



Seahawks DST 8.7

Raiders

49ers

Kirk Cousins 7.1 Brock Purdy 7.5 Ashton Jeanty 6.3 Christian McCaffrey 9.4 Mike Washington Jr. 5.05 Kaelon Black 3.84 Tre Tucker 6.05 George Kittle 7.38 Jalen Nailor 3.08 49ers DST 7.0 Brock Bowers 8.45



Michael Mayer 4.28



Raiders DST 1.5





Buccaneers

Bears

Baker Mayfield 4.7 Caleb Williams 6.7 Bucky Irving 8.55 D'Andre Swift 7.34 Kenneth Gainwell 3.76 Roschon Johnson 2.6 Chris Godwin 5.55 Luther Burden III 7.4 Ted Hurst 3.28 Rome Odunze 5.52 Tez Johnson 2.94 Colston Loveland 6.62 Cade Otton 3.38 Bears DST 7.6 Buccaneers DST 5.6



