Fantasy football Week 9 PPR cheat sheet: Jonah Coleman vaults into borderline must-start territory

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Every lineup decision matters as the Fantasy football season approaches its midpoint, and Week 9 presents another challenging slate for managers trying to separate dependable starters from potential disappointments. With several teams on bye, injuries continuing to shake up depth charts and several big-name players facing difficult matchups, knowing who to trust could be the difference between securing a much-needed victory and watching valuable Fantasy points pile up on your bench.
That's where Dave Richard's Week 9 PPR cheat sheet comes in.
What do the numbers mean? All weekly analysis, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, is represented as a number on a 1-10 confidence scale. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not projections but confidence scores to help you pick who to start. All relevant players for this week are listed, so if you do not see a player's name, do not start him.
To find a specific player, use your search function (CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs). If neither is an option, or if you're on a mobile device, you can search by typing the name in the URL bar or scrolling down by game. If you're
still unsure, just send Dave a note ( @DaveRichard), and he will take a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag! If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to CBS Sports' weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time. Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in every PPR league.
Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Baltimore Ravens
Thu, Nov 5 at 8:15 pm ET • BAL +10, O/U 39.5
Trevor Lawrence 8.3 Joe Fagnano 2.2 Bhayshul Tuten 7.42 Derrick Henry 7.18 Chris Rodriguez Jr. 4.62 Justice Hill 3.26 Parker Washington 7.15 Zay Flowers 6.95 Jakobi Meyers 3.96 Rashod Bateman 3.22 Brian Thomas Jr. 3.82 Mark Andrews 4.05 Brenton Strange 5.42 Ravens DST 4.3 Jaguars DST 9.2
Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Nov 8 at 9:30 am ET • ATL +3, O/U 52.5
Joe Burrow 9.5 Michael Penix Jr. 5.3 Chase Brown 6.98 Bijan Robinson 9.3 Samaje Perine 3.35 Drake London 7.92 Ja'Marr Chase 8.7 Jahan Dotson 3.12 Tee Higgins 8.6 Kyle Pitts 6.48 Mike Gesicki 4.82 Falcons DST 3.5 Bengals DST 5.9
Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em
Denver Broncos
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Nov 8 at 1:00 pm ET • CAR +2.5, O/U 44
Bo Nix 5.5 Bryce Young 5.4 Jonah Coleman 6.92 Chuba Hubbard 8.5 J.K. Dobbins 3.06 Tetairoa McMillan 6.82 Jaylen Waddle 6.5 Jalen Coker 6.25 Courtland Sutton 4.38 Darren Waller 3.5 Evan Engram 2.18 Panthers DST 3.7 Broncos DST 8.1
Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em
Dallas Cowboys
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Nov 8 at 1:00 pm ET • IND +5.5, O/U 51.5
Dak Prescott 8.1 Daniel Jones 3.0 Javonte Williams 8.65 Jonathan Taylor 7.55 CeeDee Lamb 8.4 Seth McGowan 3.18 George Pickens 7.3 DJ Giddens 3.02 Ryan Flournoy 5.88 Keenan Allen 6.18 Cowboys DST 5.1 Josh Downs 5.3 Tyler Warren 6.0 Colts DST 2.6
Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em
New York Jets
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sun, Nov 8 at 1:00 pm ET • KC -10, O/U 47.5
Geno Smith 5.7 Patrick Mahomes 7.3 Braelon Allen 7.2 Kenneth Walker III 9.2 Breece Hall 5.22 Emmett Johnson 3.74 Adonai Mitchell 5.95 Rashee Rice 7.36 Omar Cooper Jr. 5.68 Xavier Worthy 4.22 Isaiah Williams 3.4 Travis Kelce 5.8 Mason Taylor 4.2 Chiefs DST 5.2 Kenyon Sadiq 2.65 Jets DST 2.9
Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em
Detroit Lions
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Nov 8 at 1:00 pm ET • MIA +7, O/U 50.5
Jared Goff 8.2 Malik Willis 6.5 Jahmyr Gibbs 10.0 Ollie Gordon 6.58 Sione Vaki 3.04 Malik Washington 5.48 Amon-Ra St. Brown 7.5 Caleb Douglas 5.34 Jameson Williams 7.08 Chris Bell 2.76 Sam LaPorta 6.2 Kevin Coleman Jr. 2.72 Lions DST 5.8 Greg Dulcich 4.48 Dolphins DST 1.4
Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em
Cleveland Browns
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Nov 8 at 1:00 pm ET • NO -3, O/U 42.5
Shedeur Sanders 2.6 Tyler Shough 5.8 Quinshon Judkins 5.92 Alvin Kamara 5.16 Dylan Sampson 5.0 Kendre Miller 4.4 KC Concepcion 5.28 Chris Olave 8.2 Denzel Boston 5.25 Devaughn Vele 5.5 Harold Fannin Jr. 6.32 Juwan Johnson 4.32 Browns DST 5.7 Saints DST 6.9
Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em
New York Giants
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Nov 8 at 1:00 pm ET • PHI +3, O/U 38.5
J.J. McCarthy 4.9 Joe Milton III 3.3 Cam Skattebo 7.28 Saquon Barkley 6.35 Devin Singletary 5.18 Elijah Mitchell 2.62 Malik Nabers 8.85 Makai Lemon 4.35 Malachi Fields 4.65 Dallas Goedert 5.08 Isaiah Likely 6.8 Eagles DST 4.5 Giants DST 7.7
Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em
Los Angeles Rams
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Nov 8 at 1:00 pm ET • WAS +4.5, O/U 48.5
Matthew Stafford 6.9 Jayden Daniels 7.0 Kyren Williams 8.3 Rachaad White 6.12 Blake Corum 6.08 Austin Ekeler 3.24 Puka Nacua 9.5 Stefon Diggs 6.68 Konata Mumpfield 2.95 Antonio Williams 5.65 Tyler Higbee 3.8 Treylon Burks 4.6 Rams DST 7.4 Chigoziem Okonkwo 5.02 Commanders DST 4.1
Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em
Houston Texans
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Nov 8 at 4:05 pm ET • LAC +5.5, O/U 40.5
C.J. Stroud 7.4 Justin Herbert 4.2 Woody Marks 6.02 Kimani Vidal 4.12 Nico Collins 7.25 Omarion Hampton 3.78 Marvin Harrison Jr. 5.12 Keaton Mitchell 3.22 Xavier Hutchinson 4.15 Ladd McConkey 6.15 Tank Dell 3.3 Quentin Johnston 3.92 Dalton Schultz 3.42 Tre Harris 2.98 Texans DST 8.9 Oronde Gadsden II 3.9 Chargers DST 2.8
Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em
Green Bay Packers
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Nov 8 at 4:25 pm ET • NE -3, O/U 45.5
Jordan Love 8.5 Drake Maye 8.6 Josh Jacobs 7.75 Rhamondre Stevenson 7.32 Christian Watson 7.72 Corey Kiner 3.16 Matthew Golden 7.45 Demario Douglas 5.58 Savion Williams 2.7 Efton Chism III 4.3 Tucker Kraft 6.22 Kyle Williams 3.94 Packers DST 5.5 Eli Raridon 4.9 Patriots DST 5.4
Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em
Arizona Cardinals
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Nov 8 at 4:25 pm ET • SEA -8.5, O/U 39.5
Gardner Minshew 3.9 Drew Lock 5.2 Tyler Allgeier 5.85 Zach Charbonnet 5.7 Michael Wilson 6.55 Jadarian Price 5.1 Trey McBride 7.48 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 9.6 Cardinals DST 4.0 Cooper Kupp 3.1 AJ Barner 2.5 Seahawks DST 8.7
Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em
Las Vegas Raiders
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Nov 8 at 4:25 pm ET • SF -9.5, O/U 51.5
Kirk Cousins 7.1 Brock Purdy 7.5 Ashton Jeanty 6.3 Christian McCaffrey 9.4 Mike Washington Jr. 5.05 Kaelon Black 3.84 Tre Tucker 6.05 George Kittle 7.38 Jalen Nailor 3.08 49ers DST 7.0 Brock Bowers 8.45 Michael Mayer 4.28 Raiders DST 1.5
Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Nov 8 at 8:20 pm ET • CHI -6, O/U 47.5
Baker Mayfield 4.7 Caleb Williams 6.7 Bucky Irving 8.55 D'Andre Swift 7.34 Kenneth Gainwell 3.76 Roschon Johnson 2.6 Chris Godwin 5.55 Luther Burden III 7.4 Ted Hurst 3.28 Rome Odunze 5.52 Tez Johnson 2.94 Colston Loveland 6.62 Cade Otton 3.38 Bears DST 7.6 Buccaneers DST 5.6
Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em
Buffalo Bills
@
Minnesota Vikings
Mon, Nov 9 at 8:15 pm ET • MIN +3, O/U 45
Josh Allen 8.9 Carson Wentz 5.9 James Cook 8.8 Jordan Mason 5.14 Ty Johnson 2.84 Aaron Jones 4.45 DJ Moore 7.22 Justin Jefferson 7.52 Khalil Shakir 3.98 Jordan Addison 5.82 Keon Coleman 3.14 T.J. Hockenson 6.1 Dalton Kincaid 5.2 Vikings DST 6.7 Bills DST 5.3