Georgia vs. Ole Miss prediction, pick, odds, spread: Bulldogs, Rebels meet in high-stakes SEC affair

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No. 2 Georgia and No. 10 Ole Miss met twice last season, and both games were outstanding. The Bulldogs came back from a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit in the first meeting, outscoring the Rebels 17-0 in the fourth to win 43-35, but Ole Miss would have its revenge.

It was in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Sugar Bowl that the Rebels ended Georgia's season with a 39-34 win thanks largely to the heroics of quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

So what will these two deliver this year? While plenty has changed from last year's teams to this year, both quarterbacks return, and there are high stakes involved here. Georgia debuted at No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season, and a win here would solidify their chances of reaching the SEC Championship.

On the other side, the Rebels need a win to gain firmer ground. They're No. 10 in the rankings, putting them on the precipice of losing an at-large bid. Plus, a loss here would be their third in SEC play, essentially ending their conference title hopes, and putting them in a position where they need to win out and hope for some other teams to lose to return to the playoff.

Georgia vs. Ole Miss: Need to know

This is the fifth straight time these two have met while ranked: Maybe that doesn't seem like something that's all that impressive to you, but for context, it had happened only five times in the first 46 meetings between the schools. Georgia has had the better end of most meetings, as they lead the series 34-14-1, and a win for Ole Miss this weekend would give the Rebels consecutive wins over the Dawgs for the first time since the 1995 and 1996 seasons.

Kirby Smart has done well against ranked opponents: The Georgia coach is 44-18 against AP-ranked teams during his tenure in Athens. That's the fifth-best record by any head coach against ranked teams in AP Poll history (minimum of 20 games). That includes a stretch of six wins in their last seven against ranked teams. The last loss? To Ole Miss in the playoff last year.

Trinidad Chambliss could tie a school record here: Chambliss has thrown for at least one touchdown in 21 consecutive games. If he throws one against Georgia, it will put him in a tie with former Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly for most consecutive games with a TD pass at 22.

Where to watch Georgia vs. Ole Miss live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium -- Oxford, Mississippi

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (try free)

Georgia vs. Ole Miss prediction, picks

Both of last season's games between these two were shootouts, and I expect this year's game to be similar. Ole Miss' offense has struggled at times this season, but those struggles have typically come on the road. At home, they've played well, and Georgia's Gunner Stockton seems to perform better in the bigger games too. Pick: Over 56.5





UGA -3.5

SU



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