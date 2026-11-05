BYU vs. Utah prediction, pick, odds, spread: Cougars, Utes clash in high-stakes Holy War

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No. 3 Utah hosts No. 9 BYU in the biggest iteration of the Holy War in history on Saturday. The Utes have cruised to an 8-0 record, winning six of their eight games by at least two touchdowns. Last week, they thrashed Cincinnati 49-25 behind 534 yards of offense.

BYU has been shaky since stunning Notre Dame in Provo, losing in double-overtime to UCF and only beating lowly Arizona State by one touchdown last week. But with wins over Arizona and the Fighting Irish, the College Football Playoff resume still stacks up with the best.

The Holy War has been a streaky rivalry over the years. BYU dominated the LaVell Edwards era, winning 19 of 21 matchups. Then starting in 2002, the rivalry moved heavily towards the Utes, with a 14-3 mark. BYU has now won three straight since 2021, including both matchups as members of the Big 12 by a combined four points. The 2026 game could be an all-time classic.

BYU vs. Utah: Need to know

Diverse offense: Utah brought in offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven from Utah State, and the new hire has completely revamped the unit. The Utes often utilize a two-quarterback system, lining up backup Byrd Ficklin all over the field. Behind the innovation, Utah ranks No. 9 in total offense, good enough for No. 2 in the Big 12.

Bear on the loose: BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier has been one of the biggest surprises in the Big 12 this season. The sophomore has thrown for 1,750 yards, rushed for 336 yards and scored 19 touchdowns. In an upset of Notre Dame, Bachmeier passed for, rushed for and caught touchdowns. However, his legs have been bottled up the past two weeks, including only 15 yards on 16 carries against Arizona State. The Cougars need his rushing threat.

Best on best: Utah lost all five starting offensive linemen to the NFL last season, including two offensive tackles. The unit has risen to the occasion behind breakout left tackle Zereoue Williams. However, left guard Kelvin Obot is out for the season with an injury. Colorado was also able to cause issues with their star-studded defensive line. Can BYU also make the Utes' job difficult? It could define the game.

Where to watch BYU vs. Utah live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (try free)

BYU vs. Utah prediction, picks

This is one of the best college football games of the season. BYU has shown absolute brilliance in wins over Arizona and Notre Dame, but is not playing its best football. Conversely, Utah has been unbelievably steady. Still, 4.5 points is simply too much in a rivalry game decided by an average of 2.0 points over the past two years. Pick: BYU +4.5





Utah -5.5

SU



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