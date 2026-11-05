Serie A Power Rankings: Inter are not the favorites anymore; Lazio and AC Milan improving

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Serie A was back this week around Italy, with Inter , the 2025-2026 Scudetto winners, looking to defend the title in the new season. AC Milan , their cross-city rivals, made some key signings in the summer after replacing the coach and the whole club hierarchy after the disappointing end to the last campaign, and they appointed former Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim to lead the new cycle.

We've already had several sackings as Fiorentina replaced Fabio Grosso, who was hired in the summer, after three games in charge and called back Paolo Vanoli to lead the team; and Bologna fired Domenico Tedesco after four matches and replaced him with Raffaele Palladino. Over the international break, Parma decided to part ways with manager Carlos Cuesta and appointed Alberto Gilardino , while Venezia sacked Giovanni Stroppa after six defeats in a row and appointed Davide Nicola. The last coach to be sacked was Udinese's Kosta Runjaic, who was replaced by Paolo Zanetti.

Let's take a look at our power rankings 10 games into the season:

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1. AS Roma (+1)

The Giallorossi are at the top of our power rankings now. Not only because they have been the most consistent team of the first part of the season, despite some key injuries, but also because they have the best attack in the league with 28 goals scored in 10 matches so far. Yes, they have a four-point gap with Lazio right now, but they can get there.

2. Inter (-1)

It's not just about the fact they lost the Derby della Madonnina against AC Milan over the weekend, but how they were defeated. Inter have conceded two goals once again in the opening 10 minutes of the match, forcing them to try to come back once again, but this time it just didn't happen. They can't go on like this.

3. Como (--)

I'm sure they are a potential Scudetto winner this season despite playing Champions League soccer. They play, alongside AS Roma, the best football in the country and every week they are showing why they should be considered a candidate for the final win. Keep them in your minds.

4. Lazio (--)

What can we say about Lazio? They are at the top of the Serie A standings after an incredible start of the season under Gennaro Gattuso. I just don't see them staying at the top for a long time, considering their second lines are not as good as the starting players. However, they can play once per week and focus on the league.

5. AC Milan (--)

They didn't need to win against Inter to show how talented the roster is. They need more consistency every single week even when they face smaller teams. This is where Ruben Amorim and his players need to improve from now on.

6. Frosinone (+1)

Ten games, six wins, two draws and only two defeats against Juventus and Napoli. I mean, who could tell before the start of the season? Frosinone coach Massimiliano Alvini deserves the spotlight.

7. Juventus (+1)

A good win against Napoli is not fixing all the issues they had so far but it can definitely help. Juventus are slowly coming back but now they need to win more games in a row.

8. Napoli (-2)

The worst start of the season in eight years. Massimiliano Allegri is not showing why Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis wanted him in the summer to replace Antonio Conte but after collecting only 14 points in 10 games, he doesn't have much time left.

9. Bologna (+3)

Four wins in the last five Serie A games, including the one against AC Milan away. Raffaele Palladino is quickly adapting to the new team and he deserves it.

10. Fiorentina (+1)

Paolo Vanoli's side needed this win against Sassuolo to show why he was called back by the Viola owners. Fiorentina deserved more points than the ones they collected so far and they will get them back.

11. Cagliari (-1)

What's going on here? After a solid start to the season, Cagliari lost four games in a row. Despite that, some players such as Daniel Maldini are still delivering good performances and goals.

12. Atalanta (-3)

Is Maurizio Sarri's cycle at Atalanta already over? Things are not looking good at all for the former Lazio and Napoli head coach who now desperately needs some good results to keep his job.

13. Torino (--)

They are where we expected them to be. Not at the top, not at the bottom.

14. Genoa (+1)

Things are finally getting better for Daniele De Rossi as his team won four of the five games played after the last international break and are now getting closer to the top ten.

15. Sassuolo (-1)

There are some rumors about a possible managerial change at the club with increasing pressure on Alberto Aquilani after Sassuolo lost four of the last five Serie A games.

16. Monza (+1)

Yes, they lost again, but Ivan Juric's team is much better than the competitors. Keep an eye on Portuguese striker Gustavo Varela, who has scored nine goals in the opening nine Serie A games.

17. Udinese (-1)

Another manager sacked: After only one win, Udinese sacked Kosta Runjaic and appointed Paolo Zanetti to replace him.

18. Lecce (--)

This is a team that will fight until the end to avoid relegation but it won't be easy at all.

19. Parma (+1)

The first win under Alberto Gilardino, as Parma won 3-0 away against Atalanta. A solid and much-needed win for the former Genoa coach.

20. Venezia (-1)

Maybe we got a little carried away after their first win of the season against Napoli. There's still a lot of work to be done.