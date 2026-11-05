College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 10, 2026: Computer likes Ohio State and Oklahoma

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The Week 10 college football odds are filled with slim lines, which is appropriate given all of the intriguing ranked matchups. In just the SEC alone, there's Alabama vs. LSU (-5.5), Georgia vs. Ole Miss (+3.5) and Texas vs. Missouri (+2.5). Elsewhere, there's a top-5 matchup as the No. 1 Miami Hurricanes visit No. 4 Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish are 7.5-point favorites as they look to avenge last year's loss to the Canes, with Miami without injured star wideout Malachi Toney (ankle). Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Out west, one of the top matchups is BYU vs. Utah, as the Cougars seek a fourth straight win over the Utes. This series dates back over 100 years and has the third-ranked Utes favored by 5.5 points at home, according to the Week 10 college football spreads. Before locking in any Week 10 college football picks on these games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 10 with an 80-77 record on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites this season.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest college football odds for Week 10 and locked in picks for every FBS matchup for college football betting sites. Head here to see every pick.

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Top college football predictions for Week 10

One of the top Week 10 college football picks the model is recommending for the best betting apps: Ohio State (-7.5, 46.5) covers versus Oregon in a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS and Paramount+. Ohio State is coming off a loss at USC, but freshman QB Luke Fahey should feel much more comfortable at home against a Ducks defense which has seen just three other Big Ten teams allow more passing touchdowns. While Oregon is coming off a win over Northwestern, OU is just 1-3 ATS following a victory this season. The Buckeyes have covered in 80% of home games since the start of 2025 as they're projected to win by double-digits on Saturday, covering more than 60% of the time.

Another Week 10 prediction: Oklahoma (+6.5, 44.5) covers at Florida well over 50% of the time. The Gators have lost three of four, with all defeats coming by 19-plus points. Aaron Philo returned under center for the Gators on Saturday, only to get benched in a loss to Georgia after throwing two picks, while his replacement in Tramell Jones then committed two turnovers himself. OU, at least, has stability at quarterback as John Mateer has averaged 296.5 total yards with four passing touchdowns and zero turnovers over the last two games. Add in that Florida leads the SEC in penalty yards, and the Gators won't be able to pull away in this one, with the model also projecting the Over to connect in 58% of simulations. See which other picks the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 10

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every Week 10 college football game, and it projects three upsets in ranked matchups, per the poll rankings. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and which three teams pull off major upsets? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.

College football odds for Week 10 notable games

See full Week 10 college football picks, odds, predictions here

(odds subject to change)

Thursday, Nov. 5

UTSA at FAU (+7, 73.5)

James Madison at Southern Miss (+14.5, 57.5)



Friday, Nov. 6

Virginia Tech at SMU (-6, 56.5)

South Florida at East Carolina (-2.5, 39.5)

Nebraska at Illinois (+4.5, 49.5)

New Mexico at Nevada (+9.5, 37.5)

TCU at Arizona (-8.5, 43.5)

Saturday, Nov. 7

BYU at Utah (-5.5, 48.5)

Texas at Missouri (+2.5, 42.5)

UCLA at Minnesota (+5.5, 39.5)

Alabama at LSU (-5.5, 52.5)

Cincinnati at Houston (-10.5, 62.5)

Oregon at Ohio State (-7.5, 46.5)

Kentucky at Tennessee (-6.5, 50.5)

Air Force at Army (-3, 44.5)

Miami at Notre Dame (-7.5, 55.5)

Michigan State at Michigan (-13.5, 39.5)

Georgia at Ole Miss (+3.5, 56.5)

Oklahoma at Florida (-6.5, 45.5)