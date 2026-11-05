Josh Jacobs addresses latest allegations after being accused of abuse by three more women

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Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs spent the first six weeks of this season on the commissioner's exempt list after being arrested om domestic violence charges in May 2026. Jacobs was ultimately charged with two Class A misdemeanors: battery and damage to property. He pleaded no contest to both charges in September.

Last week, it was reported, based on Hobart-Lawrence Police Department records released to NBC26, that three more women came forward with abuse allegations against Jacobs during the investigation of the May 2026 incident.

As our Zachary Pereles detailed last week:

One woman contacted investigators in June, shortly after Jacobs' arrest, and told police the allegations sounded similar to her experience with Jacobs in January 2022. The woman alleged Jacobs slapped her across the face, threw her phone in the pool, grabbed her by her hair, threw her onto a bed, pinned her down, threw her on the floor and said "I should kill you right now," spit on her and grabbed her by the throat. The woman said she believed her alleged experience could be relevant to the case and she wanted people to believe the woman involved in the May 2026 incident, per NBC 26. She also said she did not report the incident and remained friends with him. Another woman contacted the police later in June to describe an incident from April 2021. The woman alleged Jacobs grabbed her by her arms, pushed her against a wall and threw her belongings outside. She said she suffered bruising to her arms and pain and swelling in her rib area, per the report. The woman said she called the police at the time; records indicate the responding officers observed no sign of injury, bruising or damage. A third woman contacted the Hobart-Lawrence police in July and said that, in a May 2022 incident, Jacobs placed his hands on her head and neck, dragged her, scratched her chest and took her cell phone. She said she suffered bruising and scratches, and she did not report the incident or receive medical treatment because she wasn't a U.S. citizen at the time, and Jacobs told her she could be deported.

Jacobs spoke to reporters on Wednesday about the latest allegations.

"It's just one of those things where, like, anything can be said and people are just gonna run with it and I can't really change how you feel," Jacobs said, via NBC26. "But at the end of the day, I know what I have on my part. So it's just one of those things where it's unfortunate. Especially for me, just being in that position and you're like, 'Alright, it's something else. Now it's something else. And now it's something else.'

"And it's just like, trying to deal with it and process it and everything, you've got to just let it be. Eventually, it'll come a time where we can put out facts and things like that. We'll see if it even matters to do that when the time comes, but if not, man, you just got to roll with the punches."

Jacobs was also asked about the allegations and his ongoing legal situation, which could potentially affect the locker room. During his answer, he asserted that he has the support of the locker room and dismissed the latest allegations as being fabricated.

"It's one of those things where I'm not gonna say it affects the locker room because a lot of the guys, honestly, feel, like, really bad about it," he said. "But it's one of those things where it's like, it really feels like an attack on me and who I am and my character. And at the end of the day, it's a lot of stuff being said about me that's completely false, like completely made up. And people just run with it. And I can't change that.

"It's just one of those things where it's like, you know, okay, all I can do is just keep trying to be who I am and try not to let, you know, the negative moments change who I am. And that was the biggest thing throughout this whole process, was like I didn't want to go to a place where I felt like I was closed off and I'm angry all the time because of what's going on in my life. It's been times where I come in here and I might cry with the guys. I might just sit down and just have those real conversations. I think that's what a lot of guys respect."

Jacobs' attorneys, David Z. Chesnoff, Richard A. Schonfeld, and Clarence F. Duchac III, also released a statement addressing the latest allegations, denying any wrongdoing on Jacobs' part.

Last week the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department released its case file to media. The file includes summaries of three telephone interviews describing events in 2021 and 2022. Josh Jacobs denies all three accounts and has a substantial body of tangible evidence to back up his assertions. The police department's released file contains only phone interviews, taken years after the fact, with no additional investigation, save for an acknowledgement that Josh did nothing wrong. Josh was not given an opportunity to present evidence to Hobart-Lawrence in response to the uncorroborated report, primarily because Hobart-Lawrence took no action related to the unsupported and stale allegations. One of these three women made a claim to the NFL, which reviewed it and decided no action was warranted. Josh has kept evidence that supports his accounts and the NFL's decision. Nothing in the released file indicates that any such evidence was used or even sought. Indeed, the police report did not even present any of this information. Another woman made a claim in 2021, but only after Josh called the Las Vegas police to his home to report the woman for misconduct. A police report was written that day, which effectively undermined her claims. No further action was taken by any authority after she was removed from Josh's home. Josh denies any physical altercation with the third woman. She first contacted Josh and asked to visit. She came to Las Vegas and stayed at his home. Another person was present in the house during part of her stay. She stayed there overnight and left the following evening — on her own, in a car she ordered herself. The receipt for that ride is in the police file the department released, and it is consistent with Josh's account of how the visit ended, not hers. Josh took responsibility for what happened in May. He entered into an agreement with prosecutors for two misdemeanors, and he is meeting the court's requirements. The three accounts are old, are hearsay, and easily disproven, yet released to the media by police without any investigation to determine whether they were accurate or contradicted by evidence. Josh is answering them in detail because of the character assassination that is occurring, unfairly threatening his career.

The NFL said in a statement last Saturday that it will "review these allegations as part of the investigation, which has remained open." That leaves open the possibility that Jacobs could still be suspended for an unknown period of time, even after having served six games on the exempt list. But Jacobs said Wednesday that he is not concerned about that possibility at the moment.

"With all the evidence that we have and that they have, at this point it's not one of those things where I'm sitting back on my hands like, 'OK, am I gonna play this week?'" Jacobs said. "It's really just up to them to make their final decision, but I'm not worried about feeling like I'mma miss any more time than I already have."