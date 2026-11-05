UTSA vs. FAU prediction, odds, time: Week 10 college football Thursday picks from advanced model

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An American Conference showdown takes place on Thursday's college football schedule as the UTSA Roadrunners visit the FAU Owls. UT San Antonio (7-1, 4-0 American) tops the conference and has won five straight, including a win over Tulane on Oct. 24, as the Roadrunners' only defeat came to then-No. 1 Texas. Florida Atlantic (5-3, 2-2 American) has dropped two of its last three and is coming off a 48-41 defeat to North Texas last Thursday. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Flagler Credit Union Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla. The Owls lead the all-time series, 3-2, but UT San Antonio has won the last two meetings. The Roadrunners are 7-point favorites in the latest FAU vs. UTSA odds at college football betting sites. The over/under for total points is 72.5, making it the highest O/U in Week 10. The Roadrunners are at -278 on the money line (risk $278 to win $100). Before making any UTSA vs. FAU picks, check out the Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

UTSA vs. FAU odds

FAU vs. UTSA spread UTSA -7 FAU vs. UTSA over/under 72.5 points FAU vs. UTSA money line UTSA -278, FAU +225 FAU vs. UTSA picks See picks at SportsLine FAU vs. UTSA streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top FAU vs. UTSA predictions

After simulating UTSA vs. FAU 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 72.5 points at betting apps. UTSA is seemingly two different teams at home versus on the road, with lower-scoring contests being the norm with the latter. The Under has hit in three of four road games for it, as the Roadrunners' contests average 46 points in away matchups, compared to 73 points at home.

The last four matchups between these squads haven't approached this number as they've averaged 50.3 points. Meanwhile, FAU has become turnover-happy as of late, with six giveaways over its last three games after going four straight without a turnover. With that trend, drives end up in the opponent's hands instead of ending with points on the scoreboard, which contributes to the model backing the Under. It projects 63 combined points as the Under connects 71% of the time. See the model's FAU vs. UTSA spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the UT San Antonio vs. Florida Atlantic spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 10 with an 80-77 record on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites this season.