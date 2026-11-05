Use FanDuel promo code to get $200 bonus bets by targeting Jaguars vs. Ravens on Thursday Night Football

The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for four days. Thursday is a great day for bettors to dive in to FanDuel with NFL Week 9 beginning with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens meeting on Thursday Night Football. The Jaguars are 9.5-point favorites and the total is 39.5. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for four days:

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Best bets at FanDuel for Thursday Night Football

Jaguars vs. Ravens Over 39.5 (-110)

Derrick Henry Over 68.5 rushing yards (-113)

Jaguars vs. Ravens Over 39.5

This total is set as low, primarily due to Baltimore being down to its third-string quarterback, undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano. The former UConn player was pressed into duty last week when both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley were injued in the Ravens' loss to the Buffalo Bills. Fagnano went 10-for-21 for 91 yards and gave up an interception. Jacksonville has exceeded 30 points in three of its last five games. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Over hitting at a 64% rate. Bet on Thursday Night Football and more with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $200 in bonus bets:

Derrick Henry Over 68.5 rushing yards

The Jaguars have the best rushing defense in the NFL, but Derrick Henry is no ordinary running back. The Ravens will likely look to King Henry early and often with Fagnano pressed into duty. Everyone in the stadium will expect Henry to be the centerpiece of Baltimore's offense on Thursday, but the big back is strong enough to break through Jacksonville's defensive front and should have more chances than usual to do so. The SportsLine props model has Henry projected for 86.8 rushing yards. Bet on NFL props and more with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $200 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Thursday?

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