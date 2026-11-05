Jaguars vs. Ravens odds, picks, NFL Week 9 prediction: Best bets, player props for Thursday Night Football

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We mentioned earlier this week how injuries can derail the NFL prime-time schedule, and we're getting more of that on Thursday Night Football in Week 9 when the Jaguars head to Baltimore to play the Ravens. The Jaguars are a staggering 10-point favorite IN Baltimore, thanks almost entirely to the quarterback injuries suffered by the Ravens over the past week. Get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades by claiming the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here:

Lamar Jackson finally returned from injury in Week 8, and on the Ravens' first play from scrimmage he injured his throwing hand, immediately left the game and is on injured reserve awaiting surgery. Tyler Huntley didn't last much longer and is now out for the year as well, with a turf toe injury. The Ravens traded for benched Cardinals veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, but the deal won't be done until this weekend.

It's all a big mess for a team with major Super Bowl preseason aspirations, and it leaves Baltimore starting Joe Fagnano at quarterback for this game, with Baltimore also going out and signingKedon Slovis off the Packers' practice squad. Things are BLEAK. and the Jaguars are not exactly a great team to welcome on a short week with no real answer at the position. Wager on the NFL with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Best bets for Thursday Night Football

Over 39.5

This is not for the faint of heart, because this game could easily be 28-0 with the Jaguars pounding the ball late and just trying to run out the clock with a backup offense in the game. However, the Jags have a chance to snuff out a would-be AFC contender here, especially knowing the Ravens have traded for Jacoby Brissett. I think Jacksonville will be aggressive on offense early, and while the Ravens will try to pound the ball with Derrick Henry in this spot, they may not have a choice but to ditch the run game and just let Fagnano throw a ton in an effort to try and keep up with the Jaguars. If that's the case, we could see Baltimore score points or give up some short fields to Jacksonville with mistakes/turnovers/etc. Additionally, it isn't out of the realm of possibly Jacksonville just scores 40 themselves in a flex-your-muscles spot.

Thursday Night Football player props

Zay Flowers Over 4.5 receptions (-105)

Last week really profiled as a blow-up game for Zay Flowers, and then the quarterback injuries happened and Zay ended the game against the Bills with a goose egg across the board on five targets. Now his props are heavily discounted, with a plus-money number set on five receptions here. Zay had five-plus catches in every single game this season prior to last week. If the Ravens want any chance of competing in this game, they're gonna have to manufacture touches for their best playmaker. I trust Declan Doyle to scheme up some stuff on a short week and get the ball in Zay's hands quickly near the line of scrimmage to see if he can rip off some YAC plays.

Justice Hill Over 2.5 receptions (-117)

I was expecting a much higher number for Hill here. He plays a ton when the Ravens are trailing in games and they are 10-point favorites. He is a fantastic outlet for a third-string quarterback who needs a safety valve. He had four receptions last week on eight targets in a similar setup with a similar game script, and there are lots of outs here for him to be a target machine. Bet on NFL player props and more at BetMGM using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Thursday Night Football anytime touchdowns

Brian Thomas Jr. (+550)

Man, this is a big number! I get that Thomas has been a massive disappointment since his incredible rookie year, and I understand he only had one catch last week, but it was a touchdown (and the first touchdown at that). And the Jaguars are hoping to trade him if they get a good enough offer. As a 10-point favorite on the road in a prime-time game that's the last one before the trade deadline, why not showcase him one more time? If it's a blowout, there's obvious risk he doesn't see many snaps, but I think they could get him involved early in this game to try and boost his value.

Ja'Kobi Lane (+750)

We need to temper expectations for Ravens touchdowns in the pass game -- and the Ravens pass game as a whole -- for obvious reasons. But because of the quarterback situation, the Ravens pass catchers have some wild numbers out there for receiving touchdowns. And we're going to roll with a huge number on a rookie in Lane who was a big-time standout in training camp and also has a bit of a rapport with Fagnano thanks to their standing on the depth chart. Baltimore is in a kitchen sink perspective, so let's get a little weird. Just a half unit here.