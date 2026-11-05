Miami loses Malachi Toney to high ankle sprain; Week 9 NFL picks and latest NBA Power Rankings

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🤕 Five things to know Thursday

🏈 Do not miss this: NFL Week 9 picks

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A new week of NFL action begins tonight as the Ravens host the Jaguars, and there are key games across the league. Fortunately for you, dear readers, Pete Prisco has predicted the score of every single matchup.

One of those matchups comes in the chaotic NFC East as the Eagles host the Giants in a rivalry game. New York is looking to strengthen its hold on the division, and Philadlephia is trying to snap a six-game losing streak. Will J.J. McCarthy keep it rolling after a strong first start in New York?

Prisco isn't sold, but he has the Giants pulling out a dramatic win anyway.

Prisco:"The Giants are coming off a bye in first place in the division, while the Eagles are coming off a road loss Sunday night to the Commanders. They are struggling in many areas. But this is a big rivalry, and pride will help keep the Eagles in it, as their defense has a solid day against J.J. McCarthy. But the Giants win it late. Pick: Giants 22, Eagles 20."

One of the biggest reasons New York enters this game leading the NFC is rookie linebacker Arvell Reese. It shouldn't be surprising to learn that Reese earned a spot on Josh Edwards' Midseason All-Rookie team.

If you're looking for more Week 9 picks before kickoff tonight, you're in luck. Tyler Sullivan also made his game-by-game predictions, and here are a few of his calls:

Chiefs 30, Jets 20

30, 20 Saints 24, Browns 20

24, 20 Texans 24, Chargers 20

24, 20 Broncos 21, Panthers 20

Here's a quick look at how the projected NFL playoff field looks going into Week 9.

🏀 NBA Power Rankings

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Oh, you thought the Warriors were dead? Believed the Golden State run of glory was over? Think again, pal.

The Warriors have now won five straight, and that prompted a 15-spot jump to No. 9 in our latest NBA Power Rankings. Stephen Curry is playing some of the best basketball of his career, but the key is that he's gotten some help. Yaxel Lendeborg is quickly establising himself as a young star, and he's breathed new life into Golden State, as Brad Botkin explains.

Botkin:"Lendeborg is tracking toward Rookie of the Year and honest All-Star consideration. He has given the Warriors a legit first option without Curry on the court, and, in tandem, he massively eases Curry's burden as a creator. The guy is already a pick-and-roll machine and, at the moment, the most efficient isolation scorer in the league."

Despite the hot streak, it hasn't been all good news for the Warriors. They're not paying big manKristaps Porziņģis as he remains away from the team due to health issues.

Here's a snapshot of the rankings -- which you can view in full here.

16. Pelicans (+6)

17. Wizards (-2)

18. Hawks (-5)

19. Nuggets (-1)

20. Hornets (-4)

The Grizzlies are another team on the rise in the early going, and Ty Jerome has emerged as the NBA's biggest breakout star.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Thursday

🏀 Wake Forest at No. 24 Vanderbilt (M), 6 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 No. 2 UConn at No. 5 Michigan (W), 6:30 p.m. on FS1

🏈 UTSA at FAU, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 James Madison at Southern Miss, 8 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 Coastal Carolina at Duke (M), 8 p.m. on ACC Network

🏈 Jaguars at Ravens, 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video

🏀 Penn at No. 3 Illinois (M), 8:30 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Heat at Warriors, 10 p.m. on NBA TV

🏀 Cal Poly at No. 5 Arizona (M), 10:30 p.m. on truTV