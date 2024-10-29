Open in App
    Warriors vs. Pelicans odds, line, score prediction, time: 2024 NBA picks, Oct. 29 best bets by proven model

    By CBS Sports Staff,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1quSgI_0wQrI5dC00
    USATSI

    Previously unbeaten teams coming off losses meet in a key Western Conference matchup when the New Orleans Pelicans battle the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. New Orleans dropped a 125-103 decision at Portland on Sunday, while Golden State was beaten 112-104 by the Los Angeles Clippers that same day. The Pelicans (2-1), who finished as the eighth seed a year ago at 49-33, are 29-15 on the road since the start of the 2023-24 season. The Warriors (2-1), the 10th seed a year ago, were 46-36 last season. Golden State point guard Steph Curry injured his ankle against the Clippers and has been ruled out. Andrew Wiggins (back) is also out for Golden State. Dejounte Murray (hand) is out for New Orleans.

    Tip-off from Chase Center in San Francisco is set for 10 p.m. ET. New Orleans is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Pelicans vs. Warriors odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 216.5. Before making any Warriors vs. Pelicans picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine .

    The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 2 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 98-63 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,900. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

    The model has set its sights on Pelicans vs. Warriors and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks . Here are several NBA betting lines for Warriors vs. Pelicans:

    • Pelicans vs. Warriors spread: Pelicans -1.5
    • Pelicans vs. Warriors over/under: 216.5 points
    • Pelicans vs. Warriors money line: New Orleans -126, Golden State +106
    • NO: The Pelicans have won 26 of their last 37 road games (+16.90 units on money line)
    • GS: The Warriors have hit the game total Under in 28 of their last 43 games (+11.50 units)
    • Pelicans vs. Warriors picks: See picks at SportsLine
    • Pelicans vs. Warriors streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

    Why the Warriors can cover

    Golden State, off to a 3-0 start against the spread, is rarely a home underdog, so there could be value in this spot. With some other key scorers out, look for shooting guard Buddy Hield to see an increase in his minutes. Hield is also off to a fast start to the year, coming off the bench. He has scored in double figures in two of three games, including a 27-point and six-assist effort at Utah.

    He had 22 points and five rebounds in the season opener at Portland on Wednesday. For the season, he is averaging 19 points, five rebounds and three assists. He is connecting on 52.5% of his field goals, including 52% from 3-point range. See which team to pick here.

    Why the Pelicans can cover

    Shooting guard CJ McCollum leads the New Orleans offense so far this season. In three games, he is averaging 23.3 points, 3.7 assists, three steals and 2.7 rebounds in 35.3 minutes. He has also been red hot from the field, connecting on 47.4% of his field goals, including a blistering 40% from 3-point range. In Sunday's loss at Portland, he scored 27 points, while grabbing four boards, making four steals and dishing out three assists.

    Another key to the Pelicans' success is small forward Brandon Ingram . He is averaging 22.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, four assists and 1.3 steals in 32.7 minutes. His accuracy has also been well above most of his career averages, connecting on 46.7% of his field goals, including 41.2% from 3-point range and 83.3% from the free throw line. See which team to pick here.

    How to make Pelicans vs. Warriors picks

    The model has simulated Pelicans vs. Warriors 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 221 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine .

    So who wins Warriors vs. Pelicans, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pelicans vs. Warriors spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 98-63 roll on top-rated NBA picks , and find out.

