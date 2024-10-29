Warriors vs. Pelicans odds, line, score prediction, time: 2024 NBA picks, Oct. 29 best bets by proven model

USATSI

Previously unbeaten teams coming off losses meet in a key Western Conference matchup when the New Orleans Pelicans battle the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. New Orleans dropped a 125-103 decision at Portland on Sunday, while Golden State was beaten 112-104 by the Los Angeles Clippers that same day. The Pelicans (2-1), who finished as the eighth seed a year ago at 49-33, are 29-15 on the road since the start of the 2023-24 season. The Warriors (2-1), the 10th seed a year ago, were 46-36 last season. Golden State point guard Steph Curry injured his ankle against the Clippers and has been ruled out. Andrew Wiggins (back) is also out for Golden State. Dejounte Murray (hand) is out for New Orleans.

Pelicans vs. Warriors spread: Pelicans -1.5

Pelicans vs. Warriors over/under: 216.5 points

Pelicans vs. Warriors money line: New Orleans -126, Golden State +106

NO: The Pelicans have won 26 of their last 37 road games (+16.90 units on money line)

GS: The Warriors have hit the game total Under in 28 of their last 43 games (+11.50 units)

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State, off to a 3-0 start against the spread, is rarely a home underdog, so there could be value in this spot. With some other key scorers out, look for shooting guard Buddy Hield to see an increase in his minutes. Hield is also off to a fast start to the year, coming off the bench. He has scored in double figures in two of three games, including a 27-point and six-assist effort at Utah.

He had 22 points and five rebounds in the season opener at Portland on Wednesday. For the season, he is averaging 19 points, five rebounds and three assists. He is connecting on 52.5% of his field goals, including 52% from 3-point range. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Shooting guard CJ McCollum leads the New Orleans offense so far this season. In three games, he is averaging 23.3 points, 3.7 assists, three steals and 2.7 rebounds in 35.3 minutes. He has also been red hot from the field, connecting on 47.4% of his field goals, including a blistering 40% from 3-point range. In Sunday's loss at Portland, he scored 27 points, while grabbing four boards, making four steals and dishing out three assists.

Another key to the Pelicans' success is small forward Brandon Ingram . He is averaging 22.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, four assists and 1.3 steals in 32.7 minutes. His accuracy has also been well above most of his career averages, connecting on 46.7% of his field goals, including 41.2% from 3-point range and 83.3% from the free throw line. See which team to pick here.

