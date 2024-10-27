WATCH: Fight breaks out between Michigan, Michigan State players as Wolverines kneel to seal rivalry win

Fox Sports

A melee broke out at the conclusion of Michigan's 24-17 win over Michigan State on Saturday night to cap a hotly contested rivalry showdown.

As Wolverines quarterback Davis Warren took a knee with just under 30 seconds remaining, Michigan State defensive lineman Anthony Jones and Michigan tight end Colston Loveland began a skirmish on the side of the field closest to Michigan's sideline. While their pushing match persisted, Wolverines players began flooding onto the field toward the two. From there, the fracas expanded to include several players from both teams before it simmered down.

The heated sequence capped Michigan's third straight win in the series and a game that came down to the wire. The Spartans had the football with under 5 minutes remaining with a chance to score a game-tying touchdown.

However, the Wolverines forced a turnover on downs in the red zone with 1:52 left to reclaim possession of the football. Alex Orji ran for a first down on the first play of the Wolverines' ensuing possession, which paved the way for Michigan to run out the clock.

Physical altercations between the teams are nothing new. In 2022, multiple players were involved in a post-game altercation in the locker room tunnel following Michigan's 29-7 win over Michigan State. Then-Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters that "two of our players were assaulted."

The debacle led to increased security being placed in and around the tunnel at Michigan games. Eight Michigan State players were suspended by the school as a result of the incident.